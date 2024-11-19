RT front page article here.

If you try to find any mention, inside the US Gov., of this internationally acknowledged rubicon crossed by the US Biden “administration” you will come up empty.



Go to the White House website, (www.WhiteHouse.gov) (which should be called MadHouse.gov.) and you will see this thoroughly disorienting image:



The United States Of America, under these people, has been reduced to nothing but a generic, woke NGO posing in the rain forest with random people with brightly colored wreaths in their hair. A phony, dull website, once a country with all kinds of dreams.

What does it all mean?

It means something that would induce despair if we “took it seriously.” The Russians are speaking like normal adults, meanwhile.

It gave me Gilligan’s Island vibes. Why is he wearing aviator glasses all the time? Why does he sound like he’s waking up from general anaesthesia—cranky, incoherent, and foggy? Why does he always walk away, without answering any questions? Like: “Watch my petulant President’s back. Watch me not even mention my little nuclear escalation, because I’m too terrific and I care about the “lungs of the world—” same world I wish to set fire to. The Amazon.” Or maybe he does not know. Or maybe he’s three different jelly suits, one of them a foot taller than the others.

I’m sorry, I’m dysregulated.

I was happy, this morning—went on an early morning hike in the hills above Granada, found a few new lovely doors for my collection, saw the world as new—only to come home to the new assault on human hope. Here comes a strange but true sentence: It’s “not even about” the possibility of nuclear war. It’s the constant assault on our hopefulness, our vanquished “normal,” the massive crisis they keep promising, like an abuser, and the “normal” they so gleefully tell us won’t ever return.

Vladimir Golstein is right—one can’t pretend it’s all about the US anti-Trump psychosis. It’s “all about” NATO; NATO is the illness, the plague.

Also, what makes this a “historic visit” White House? None of your words match anything we see, ever.

Europe mostly not into it—though Northern Europe is— but Alex Soros, that freak, is openly thrilled. How dare he say: “This is great news?”



I am reassured by the tones struck on the lede stories on RT.com.



They sound to me like wise parents allowing a toddler in meltdown mode to expend all its energy. I hope I am right but who knows?

God, only, knows.

Many people would rather end all life on earth than let Trump be President for four more years. TDS is that far gone.

As I am entrusted by you to observe best I can, my best observation/guess is that this is too absurd to progress to nuclear annihilation. They will try, maybe, to false flag it, and create the impression of WW3, in order to thwart Trump’s ascent. I don’t think there will be nuclear exchange.

But the way so many are braying for it is surreal.

We now have open and shut proof that the “radical” and “progressive” save-the-world “left,” people like Alex Soros, are pro-nuclear war.

NO, that does not come as a surprise to me. Still, it’s queasy to see it in plain English.

The women who are withdrawing all sex from their men because Trump won the election—I guess nuclear war does not make them as mad as Trump “disrespecting” women?

They don’t know Aristophanes?

Apparently, it is not the Japanese Doomsday Fish. Fake News.

This is another assault on our minds and souls.

I felt the need to cover it but I want to emphasize that we must remain serene. Sweden sent out yellow booklets to 5 million households telling them to prepare for a major catastrophic war, Finland too—I chalk that down to “justify us joining NATO” (officially) propaganda, all for effect.

The yellow booklet is titled: “If The Crisis Or The War Comes.”

The headline says: “The Swedish People Are Being Prepared For A Global Apocalypse.”

I think they’re being told to get batteries, water and a few days of food?

Why aren’t other European nations being similarly terrorized by their governments? Maybe they don’t need to because they did not just join NATO?

Mind you: Only Sweden and Finland got these terror pamphlets.

And sadly, Estonia’s President has just agree to also green light the use of long range missiles into Russia, and is sending in troops. Poland too, possibly.

