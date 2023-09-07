Big Media Takes Aim At Jimmy Fallon, Cites Staff Being Traumatized, Put On Anti-Anxiety Medication, Getting Sick, And Even Wanting To Commit Suicide
They Occasionally Sacrifice Their Stars, For Being Mean. What's Behind It?
“With an ever-changing cast at the top, employees say they had nightmares related to work and were in a constant state of fear. One former employee says they had their first anxiety attack while working at the show and were put on anti-anxiety medication for the first time. Another employee says they felt physical ramifications of their declining mental…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.