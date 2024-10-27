Share this postBlack Lives Shatter: Kamala Harris' Sadistic Destruction Of A Single Black Mother's Life: One Of The Most Egregious Stories Yet—Please Watch, Repost celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBlack Lives Shatter: Kamala Harris' Sadistic Destruction Of A Single Black Mother's Life: One Of The Most Egregious Stories Yet—Please Watch, Repost "Seems Like Something Out Of A Horror Movie," Writes Curtis CostCelia FarberOct 27, 2024117Share this postBlack Lives Shatter: Kamala Harris' Sadistic Destruction Of A Single Black Mother's Life: One Of The Most Egregious Stories Yet—Please Watch, Repost celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4113ShareFull article with clips, by Curtis Cost, here.Also, please watch this. It’s literally unbelievable. 117Share this postBlack Lives Shatter: Kamala Harris' Sadistic Destruction Of A Single Black Mother's Life: One Of The Most Egregious Stories Yet—Please Watch, Repost celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4113SharePreviousNext
https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1850424273401192705
Kamala Harris is the epitomy of evil.
She openly brags about charging someone with a low level crime - no proof needed - and putting that family through hell on earth ONLY to drop the charges later?
Normal people can't handle this tyranny. (even spell check doesn't like this word)
Too bad this video didn't get posted 60 days ago.
Sorry to the lady and her family.