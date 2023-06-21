Blackrock Recruiter On Hidden O'Keefe Media Recording: War Is A Goldrush, Politicans Have Pricetags, Who "Runs The World" And How
O'Keefe Media Group Hit With Denial Of Service Attack from 50 States, Blocking incoming Email: "We've got more coming tomorrow."
Serge Varlay, Blackrock recruiter, boasting to a date on hidden camera, about who really runs the world.
I watched it last night and felt quite depressed but today I decided, what the heck, why not post it, and depress all of you too?
You can watch young, ambitious Serge here.
Follow up from O’Keefe about attacks here.
I would like to know how they get …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.