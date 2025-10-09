In this clip, Trump says Netanyahu said: “I can’t believe it, they’re liking me again.”

Link here.

Link here.

Link here.

Our friend Ammiel Alcalay, (poet, author, translator, professor, Middle East Eye correspondent) has been deeply engaged in the Palestinian matter for decades and has many friends in Gaza whom he is in contact with regularly. I asked him to comment; Here is part of what he said:

“Watching the general reaction, it’s pretty astonishing to see barely a mention of the 1700 Gazans who were kidnapped and tortured, abducted at gunpoint. This includes doctors, medics, journalists, children— no parity of any kind yet in the western press.”



”Obviously any cessation of bombing and terror is necessary. The word I’m getting from people is that there is a release of a lot of pain, joy and tears. Every emotion. It does seem Trump is trying to salvage Israel— they were hearing toward total pariah-hood. They’re still bombing going on today. But yes, there is a great sense of relief amongst people in Gaza.”





Clip here.

Let’s look at this Trump quote for a moment, from the clip further up:



”It’s really peace in the Middle East. You remember, Oct 7 was terrible, but from the Hamas standpoint, they’ve probably lost 70,000 people. That’s big retribution. That’s big retribution. “

I’m struck by something.

From the Hamas standpoint? According to the pro-Israel talking points as I have understood them, there’s no possible legitimacy to any “Hamas standpoint,” first of all. Secondly, “…they’ve probably lost 70,000 people,” suggests that yet another pro-Israel talking point is being undercut by Trump, namely that most of the deaths are either “fake,” or at least wildly exaggerated by the Gaza Ministry of Health, which counts the deceased.

Here he is straight up stating that the number is around 70,000 (not counting those still under rubble,) and saying, twice: “That’s big retribution.”

Will pro-Israel thought police call Trump an anti-semite who supports terrorism?

“No evidence the numbers were being manipulated.”

Here are some screen shots about the continuous right-of center accusations regarding the veracity of the numbers of casualties:







These are from an article in The Guardian, from late Oct. 2023, quoting Joe Biden also casting doubt on the statistics:







Guardian article here.

100% Paywall Free For Four Years And Counting

A paid subscription costs $1.25 per week.

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Your donations are crucial and very appreciated.

You can also support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store.