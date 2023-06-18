Blowback: Hotez Attacks RFK Jr./Rogan, Refuses Over $1.5 Million to Debate RFK. Jr.
Has There Ever Been A More Foolish Attack? Pride Comes Before A Fall
I will follow up more on this soon, have no time right now, but I can tell you that since 1987, I have never ever seen a breakthrough of this magnitude into the mainstream. I knew it would happen when I listened to RFK Jr.’s epic 3 hour interview with Joe Rogan, and indeed it did.
The amount being offered to Peter Hotez to debate RFK. Jr who he attacked,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.