So, at least since 2024, most people are aware of the matters discussed in the clip above. Still, it’s shocking, and really begs the question why the US did not break diplomatic ties with Israel after this. First, Pollard’s espionage, then, the Clinton-Lewinsky plot, to demand his release.

Let alone the Promis software scandal.

Wow.

After all this, US loyalty to Israel, as well as all the money ties, only increases exponentially, as though by some mysterious version of Stockholm Syndrome.

As far as I can tell, the British investigative author Gordon Thomas was the first to break this story. I just listened to this unbelievably revealing interview with Thomas, and finally details of Robert Maxwell’s espionage for both Mossad, KGB, and M15 is fully laid bare. The role of Republican Senator John Tower, killed in place crash in 1991, in the Maxwell Promis software operation was not known to me, but maybe it was known to others. Thomas goes as far as to call Tower something like the most dangerous and treasonous American who ever lived.

This is a broadcast that leaves few stones unturned in the usually hazy Robert Maxwell saga, and even details how exactly Mossad took him out, after he demanded they settle his debts, and they feared he’d go rogue on them.

Why would Ghislaine Maxwell remain loyal to Mossad after they killed her father?

Or perhaps I answer my question with my question.

I’ve seen this photo before but only tonight did I understand that the short man in the middle is John Tower, and that Ghislaine is also in the photo, in the background.

Two of Thomas’ books:

Turns out everything we talk about when we talk about Epstein and Maxwell is more or less nonsense and gossip. I’ve always said the only way to understand any of it is to start with Robert Maxwell.

I mean “Robert Maxwell.” (It was his fifth name.)

Strange thing—years ago, when I was asked by editor Tracy Diaz to write about Ghislaine Maxwell, her father’s name came into my head immediately, followed by “Iran Contra.” I wondered what this “download” was all about.

Article here.

US Media practices a kind of determined confusion-ism—acting like we are all children and we scarcely know anything, and everything is a mystery.

But it isn’t.

Those Maxwells are deeply, deeply embedded in America’s story and history. The real story, before Jeffrey Epstein enters, stage left, is not undocumented, nor mysterious.

It’s just never mentioned.



From Within The Context of No Context by George W. S. Trow, 1980



