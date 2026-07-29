Breaking: Disruptive Fauci Lawyer Removed By Security For Refusing To Obey Rules Of HearingBut "Half A Dozen" Other Fauci Lawyers Remain; How Much Are These Lawyers Paid To Tell Their Detested Client To Plead The Fifth On EVERY Question?Celia FarberJul 29, 202661176Share61176SharePreviousNext
Fauci is pardoned in advance. The 5th amendment doesn't apply because he cannot incriminate himself. He is now in contempt of Congress and we're counting on Sen Johnson to move that he be escorted out in shackles.
Nothing says "I'm innocent" like showing up with half a dozen lawyers and pleading the 5th.