The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
3h

Fauci is pardoned in advance. The 5th amendment doesn't apply because he cannot incriminate himself. He is now in contempt of Congress and we're counting on Sen Johnson to move that he be escorted out in shackles.

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Brooks Anderson's avatar
Brooks Anderson
3hEdited

Nothing says "I'm innocent" like showing up with half a dozen lawyers and pleading the 5th.

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