Breaking: Matt Hancock Resigns, Surveillance Video Shows Lusty Embrace Of Married Colleague But Nobody Believes This Is Why: Former Deutsche Bank Director Takes Over Health Minister Position
How Can There Still Be People Who Think This Has Anything To Do With A Respiratory Virus Of The Corona Family? Catherine Austin Fitts Wins Gold
Yes, a former Deutche Bank Director is now the “Health Minister” of the UK, with a World Economic Forum banner behind him.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.