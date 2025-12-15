Breaking News: Rob Reiner & Wife Found Stabbed To Death In Brentwood Home, People Magazine Has Already Reported That They Were Killed By Their Son
First Reported On TMZ, Followed By 9 Other Outlets; Many News Organizations Only Reporting The Two Dead People Are "Connected To" Rob Reiner
He was just on my mind, after watching All In The Family tonight. Rest in peace. I expect this to become a very very big story.
This below is from People.
Update: It is now being reported that the couple were found by their daughter, Romy, who called police.
Well, I wouldn't wish that on anyone. That's quite tragic.
He was on my mind too, Celia, as I just rewatched When Harry Met Sally. I appreciate that film more the older I get. Hollywood seems only to know how to raise psychos, trans kids, spoiled nepo babies, and drug addicts. All these actors and directors have really disturbed kids. That's a rabbit hole onto itself. RR and his son worked on a film together some years back. Stabbing one's parents to death indicates even more rage than the Menendez brothers shooting theirs. Very sad.