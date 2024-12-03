Share this postThe Truth BarrierBreakthrough In Media Silence: Lady Gabriella Windsor Testifies, In Tears, That Her Husband Committed Suicide As An Adverse Reaction To Antidepressant Medication Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBreakthrough In Media Silence: Lady Gabriella Windsor Testifies, In Tears, That Her Husband Committed Suicide As An Adverse Reaction To Antidepressant Medication Mainstream Media Allows It To Be Reported—Why? Celia FarberDec 03, 202443Share this postThe Truth BarrierBreakthrough In Media Silence: Lady Gabriella Windsor Testifies, In Tears, That Her Husband Committed Suicide As An Adverse Reaction To Antidepressant Medication Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore286ShareArticle here.43Share this postThe Truth BarrierBreakthrough In Media Silence: Lady Gabriella Windsor Testifies, In Tears, That Her Husband Committed Suicide As An Adverse Reaction To Antidepressant Medication Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore286SharePreviousNext
He was killed because of his relationship with Kate. This is how the royals work - with a little help from MI5. His wife would have had it explained to her how to not question the official narrative. Depression drug! FGS!
Lots of POVs here. The one about ‘Kate & Tom’ as it relates to his death is one of them. But I’m clear out in CA so I know little about what goes on across the pond!
My experience in general with people that take SSRI’s, statins, HBP meds, anxiety/sleep meds, pain meds, prostate meds, bladder control meds, ED meds… they are ALL slowly being killed by these ‘modern medicine prescription drugs’. And we can’t discount the Jabs and what they did as well!