British Author Martin Amis Dead At 73: Rebuked Stalin To Dismay Of Anglican Literary Set
"I think the world sort of divides up into those who like revolutions and those who don't." Martin Amis
The Guardian, on Amis, here.
Can Anybody Be A Writer? Interview here.
(Kind of an unbearable interview.)
The book of his I loved was this one:
Leonard Lopate: It’s obvious why Olga would write about Russia and the Soviet legacy, but what led you to write “House of Meetings” and “Koba the Dread: Laughter and the Twenty Million.”
Martin Amis: Well,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.