Nobody seems to understand why America in no ways resembles America anymore. Nobody seems to understand why the Supreme Court consistently acts against the cohesion of the social contract of the United States. For so many years we have all been wailing and crying about “the Democrats,” the “deep state,” the “globalists,” but we rarely pinpoint who or what that is.

It’s not a bunch of Democrats who suddenly went rogue—though 98% of alternative media revolves around this vague assumption.

The fix was in some 120 years ago, and in truth, it’s not a mystery at all. It’s hiding in plain sight. This is not my theory, by any stretch—I am a passenger on the train—a student of this theory.

It is a minority view, but I see nothing that contradicts it, so far. If I do, I reserve the right to get off the train.

This evening I listened to this interview from 2 days ago between Alex Jones and Daniel Estulin. Estulin said the quiet part outloud. The elephant in the room. Around the 16 minute mark, Estulin said to Jones, starkly:



“Trump’s America…the number one enemy, it’s not Russia, it’s not China, it’s not Al Qaeda, it’s not Iran, it’s not Taliban, it’s not ISIS. America’s number one enemy is London—the collapsing British Empire.

They are America’s biggest enemy on the planet…Anywhere you look, it’s London’s hand behind all of these operations.”

I could not agree more.

Later he said:



”London’s presentation card, Alex, is: I am death. I am destruction. I am war.”



”Who is behind Israel? Historically, it has been London.”



Alex Jones interjected: “The Rothschilds created Israel.”



Estulin: “Obviously.”



Estulin argues that Trump is in a trap of his own making, and has a very slim, brief chance to save his own life and the survival of the nation:



”You got to understand who your enemies are,” Mr. Estulan says toward tne end of the interview. “And unfortunately, Mr. President, you’re not very good at doing that.”











Estulin interview here.

What is the British Empire theory?

From this video below, “Judicial Insurrection: British Annexation of America,” which I’ve posted before, you can learn what the basic theory is—then you can either continue to study it, or reject it. But whatever you wind up thinking, please understand I am merely a student of this theory, on and off for maybe 7 years, I can’t defend it. I only can present it, and tell you that it seems to me to be the only theory of everything that actually causes all the pieces to fall into place. From the Revolutionary War to today.

Please don’t get angry if you do not agree with this take on history—it’s just an underrepresented and I think important contender for something that “explains everything.” And this is why, no, I don’t find much use for the Candace Owens, Ian Carrol set. They seem to me to be limited hangout, covering the hidden hand of the British Crown, starting and finishing all of history with Israel. If Britain gets mentioned, it’s only in passing. And that’s the blind spot, as I see it. Maybe willful blindness.



Government By Journalism: The First Imperial Press Conference 1909, And The Expose Journalism Of Lillian Scott Troy





The entire, detailed history, of the true deep state “swamp,” is here. [Full, searchable archive]

