Many of these Covid commissars , are retro-fitted HIV/AIDS apparatchiks, not only Fauci.

A few—but there are many more:







Who Is Robert Redfield, currently the favored avuncular pseudo-repentant wearing a Mr. Rogers sweater on FOX?

etc.



This guy cashed in all the way, on every murderous “science” fraud since the HIV/AIDS juggernaut got underway, all through Covid, and now he’s cashing out, soon as FOX’s neo- anti-Fauci-ism and Covid “skepticism” puts any old “conservative” on the air to airbrush away their own blood-soaked history.

I almost respect the ones going down with the ship more.

And somehow, Meghan McCain, of all people, is at the head of the famoso pitchfork mob. It appears her miscarriage was in 2019? Unless she had more than one.



How many women get to pen a NYT essay about their losses?



It pays to be Meghan McCain. She pushed every pro-Fauci, Covid admonition, from masks to lockdowns to shots.

My God she is retarded.

Well, this is what it is, and will be:

The ones who enabled it and profited from it will be positioned for the engineered “collapse” and pivot to all the newly palatable positions on the Glasnost/Perestroika spectrum.

FOX has narrowed to a fine anti-Democrat spear-fishing exercise, in the run up to the mid-terms.

FOX was as bad as CNN during Covid.

Well, almost.