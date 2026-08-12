The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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gigibelser@www.gigibelser.com's avatar
gigibelser@www.gigibelser.com
12mEdited

wow wow wow. right on Celia!!

this was my post in 2022 on my blog to inform folks..not a large audience, but nonetheless, I tried.

https://www.gigibelser.com/post/vaccinating-children-january-2022-please-realize-what-you-are-doing-in-light-of-the-science

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Rogelio W., agent of the self's avatar
Rogelio W., agent of the self
3m

Redfield has said that quote verbatim. WOW! DOUBLE WOW!

Was that man blessed with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the automated pardon from the Bidenator 3000 robotic arm like Fauci?

If not, he may be seeking help. He is speaking against something worse than the mafia, while on their side. They don't like people improvising stuff.

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