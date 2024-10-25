Bucks County Man Finds Pop Up Harris Campaign Space, Darkened, Offering Jobs For $25 an Hour, Next To Post Office
Video here.
This guy is funny.
My favorite is the Harris poster that says “Freedom. Freedom. Freedom.”
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hey Celia, translated to French and shared on Facebook here in Belgium.
I know that major politicians are *selected* but this drophead obvious intention to once again, steal the election must be called out all over the planet.
I'm not American but like most foreigners who've been paying attention, we support our brothers and sisters in the US against the incredibly evil so-called "elites".
They are stopping at nothing to crush us but they will not win. We are on the side of GOOD.
Our Heavenly Father is on our side. The side of humanity.
A light will be shone on those cockroaches. They won't be able to hide anymore !
No matter what feeble imperfect and evil man does, the will of God will not be thwarted. Only fools oppose Him and those who are of their father the devil. I add, "I will not fear what man can do unto me" BUT this is not possible unless one goes in the Power of the Holy Spirit leaning on Him alone for the battle lines have been drawn. There are no fences to walk on, but only One position to be/take. "Ye are either for me or against me." I add Revelation Chapter 21 verse 8 that is undeniably true. Cowards are damned, it is the first word of several categories of sins "unto death." No denying it. Hard Truth but Truth nonetheless and He never lies nor sins and is available to help us so we have no excuse. He was sent by Jesus, the Third Person of the Godhead thrice holy One so precious and perfect that blasphemy against Him is instant damnation and is the ONLY unforgiveable sin. I do not advise it but if you curse the Light, make sure it is God or Jesus because if it is the Holy Spirit you commit blasphemy against, you are lost and cannot turn back.