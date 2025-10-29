Canada's Killing Fields: 15 Million Openly Marked For Death Over The Next 20 Years To Balance Budget; Canadians Who Are Poor and Lonely Or Have A Disability ROUTINELY Offered Euthanasia By Doctors! Elderly, Disabled, Poor, Lonely, Indigenous, "Mentally Ill," all Targeted. Sound Familiar? 15,343 Canadians Were Euthanized in 2023 And Numbers Are Climbing SteeplyCelia FarberOct 29, 2025673217ShareClip here.15, 343 is the number of Canadians murdered by the state in 2023.Highwire clip here.673217SharePreviousNext
I'm 73. I live in Montreal. Over k. Ov. iD my phone and door bell were ringing and knocking every other day for 2 and a half years. At the stopping of it all my phone started to ring one day from 8 am to 10.30 pm non stop ( every 15/20 seconds) all the fake numbers they used to try and get me to answer. It was the so called medical establishment calling. It started with my family doctors office calling 4 times and sending me a letter by mail to convince me to get the jab or else... my file will be destroyed (it's gone). My specialist (of 40 yrs.) called me (first time personal call to me) and told me I have to "do as they say or " I will be in trouble with the medical establishment" his words not mine. I know they will CULL me because they are in my opinion a DEATH CULT for profit. We in Canada are a captured Nation by design and we are in trouble folks. Time to listen to your elders. They are coming for those of us who aren't dead yet. Be Blessed. Yes I'm white???
We are in SUCH deep sh*t here in Canuckistan, so thanks for writing about it. The PM, an even worse WEF monster than Fraudeau, got in by hook and by crook, and it is now absolutely spiralling out of control.