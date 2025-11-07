Canada's RCMP Has Massacred All 400 Healthy Ostriches At Universal Ostrich Farm: "...Worst Sound I Have Ever Heard...I Will Never Be The Same."
Owners Called Out Their Names And Told Them They Loved Them As They Were Shot, In The Dark Of Night; CBC Airs "Comedy" Skit Mocking The Grieving Owners
I am very sorry to have to report this. If you are sensitive, you may not want to view all the material here.
We all hoped, prayed, and for a brief time even believed, this would not come to pass.
It’s unimaginable what the owners, and these birds, have endured. The “implications” for Canada, and the rest of the “free world,” are grave. With “virus” scares, tyrants and fascists can, and will, take to any measures to ostentibly “protect” the public. Especially from nothing, which seems to please them the most.
We.are.next.
I can't watch this stuff, but I do appreciate you reporting on it, Celia. Just makes me sick. Terrible atrocity. Needless, needless slaughtering. I'm so sorry for the owners and their grief.
MT. 24:12 'Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold'.