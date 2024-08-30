I have published it before, this clip, but not in a few years, and listening to it again this morning caused me to re-discover it, and recall why I turn to him again and again. It’s direct combat and spiritual protection instructions.

I’d allowed myself to become pessimistic. And angry.

I had forgotten so much of what this man taught me so many years ago, though I never became a Pentecostal and don’t know if that matters.

May we not be dismissive of Evangelicals.

It seems to be a trend, and certainly, they are as infiltrated as all the other denominations. But as I say: Prince relies on his knowledge of many Biblical languages, as well as incongruities in transplantations, from the Greek for example, to tell us what he wanted us to know.

People are not “evil,” but rather, people leave windows open through non-vigilance and through those windows, Satan climbs in.

Let’s call these “portals.” The known ones, the obvious ones:

—Anger

—Envy

—Gossip

—Lust

—Lies

—Narcotics

—Alcohol

—Porn

—Infidelity

And I would add:



—Prideful approach to knowledge and truth

It’s so easy to stop praying, to think you have no portals open, to forget how the enemy lurks and waits, for those portals to open.

Pessimism is one.

If I get it under control in myself, I also need to be vigilant when people call me up and want me to host their pessimism. It all requires habitual rebuking.

When I wrote in the comments section yesterday: “I’m gonna wind up homeless,” I was making a joke, or so I thought.

I need to watch everything I say and write. Not be so loose with “jokes.”