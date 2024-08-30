Casting Down Strongholds: "God Never Dominates Anybody. Wherever You Encounter Domination, It's Something Satanic."
What Is The Structure, And Order, Of The War Between God And Satan, In Which We Are Conscripted, Knowingly Or Not? Why Does PESSIMISM Help Satan? Why Do We Need This?
I have published it before, this clip, but not in a few years, and listening to it again this morning caused me to re-discover it, and recall why I turn to him again and again. It’s direct combat and spiritual protection instructions.
I’d allowed myself to become pessimistic. And angry.
I had forgotten so much of what this man taught me so many years ago, though I never became a Pentecostal and don’t know if that matters.
May we not be dismissive of Evangelicals.
It seems to be a trend, and certainly, they are as infiltrated as all the other denominations. But as I say: Prince relies on his knowledge of many Biblical languages, as well as incongruities in transplantations, from the Greek for example, to tell us what he wanted us to know.
People are not “evil,” but rather, people leave windows open through non-vigilance and through those windows, Satan climbs in.
Let’s call these “portals.” The known ones, the obvious ones:
—Anger
—Envy
—Gossip
—Lust
—Lies
—Narcotics
—Alcohol
—Porn
—Infidelity
And I would add:
—Prideful approach to knowledge and truth
It’s so easy to stop praying, to think you have no portals open, to forget how the enemy lurks and waits, for those portals to open.
Pessimism is one.
If I get it under control in myself, I also need to be vigilant when people call me up and want me to host their pessimism. It all requires habitual rebuking.
When I wrote in the comments section yesterday: “I’m gonna wind up homeless,” I was making a joke, or so I thought.
I need to watch everything I say and write. Not be so loose with “jokes.”
Celia, I so needed this today. I needed a voice and biblical direction and Mr Prince came to me through you after a prayer yesterday. “Where should I go?”. Simple words. Profound answer. I left my church in September 2021 because God opened my eyes to the evil around me. It was so shocking I had trouble sleeping for a time. Every bit of so called truth I relied on blew to smithereens and set me on a path of discernment. Now I can put the shock behind me and prepare. With a kinder spirit. The churches around me preach the same old message with no mention of the satanic influence. Nor are they preparing us for what is getting more apparent each day. Blessing of discernment to all here.
I picked up my Rosary again last night, the more I prayed the better I felt, I felt closer to Mother Mary as I reached the end, I know how it pleases Her and our Lord that we honour them daily. I truly believe without God we are doomed. Satanists are running wild right now, they're in everything, they're destroying as much as they can as fast as they can, don't put your faith in "man" put it in the Lord. Idolizing man goes against God.