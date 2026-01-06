CDC SLASHES CHILDHOOD VACCINE SCHEDULE FROM 84-88 DOSES DOWN TO 30, ALIGNING WITH GERMAN, DANISH AND JAPANESE STANDARDS, FOLLOWING TRUMP'S REQUEST TO RFK JR. AND JIM O'NEILL TO INVESTIGATEmRNA Vaccines Hopefully Next. Makary Under Fire As The Block To mRNA Ban Celia FarberJan 06, 2026777914Share“You can’t even get a Hep B shot for your kid in Denmark.”—Aaron SiriHHS Press release here.Interview clip with Jim O’Neill here.Hard to believe this image above is a White House message. Link here.777914SharePreviousNext
Still 30 too many. Living in Amish country it is clear that we need exactly zero shots for anything. They are strong and we are weak and fat. There isn’t any debate about it either. EVERY vaccine or shot into your body is potentially highly toxic and harmful. Protect your kids, it is too late for most of us.
Whoop De Fuckin Do. Its 30 too many. Who in the fuck are these monsters to tell parents what to do. Nobody even knows what is in the 30