Link to CHD TV segment with Brian Hooker, Polly Tommey and Mary Holland, here.

“There need to be a day of reckoning for the individuals that are responsible for this crisis. Individuals in the CDC, individuals in the HHS covered up this fact, that vaccines were causing autism.”

—Brian Hooker, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Children’s Health Defence

“We weren’t sure we’d ever see this happen in our lifetime…Here we are seeing the CDC, the most prestigious medical, public health organization in the world saying out loud: “We lied for 30 years.” It’s really remarkable.”



—Mary Holland, CEO, Children’s Health Defence

Focal Points discussion, with Nicolas Hulscher, Peter McCullough, and John Leake, here.

