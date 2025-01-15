Ceasefire Announced After Trump Secures Hostage Deal: Gaza Erupts In Celebration, Netanyahu Said To Have Recognized Need To Get On Trump's Good Side
Shock, Horror, Outrage As Fresh As Ever, Calls For NOT Forgetting The Carnage And Destruction As Euphoria Breaks Out; Others Claim Netanyahu Has No Plans For Real Or Lasting Ceasefire
Clip here.
Clip here.
The legacy of “Butcher Blinken,” “Genocide Joe,” and “Holocaust Harris.”
Link to two shocking video clips here.
“We can never forget what they did in Gaza.”
Orthodox Jews who have consistently decried the Zionist seizure of Palestinian land, and insist it be returned to the Palestinians.
Testimony of Palestinian Orthodox Jew who was tortured by Israelis for expressing his opposition to the occupation. “Zionism is Antisemitism.”
Former Israeli diplomat tells CNN why Netanyahu decided to agree to a ceasefire now—credits Trump.
Owen Shroyer: Younger conservatives do not support Israel.
Jimmy Dore and guests discuss the ceasefire and shock Israeli coverage of it, here.
Trump: A lot of people want me to reopen the 9/11 investigations.
Netanyahu: I accept the conditions of the ceasefire.
I will never trust Israel. They are psychotic murderers & liars. Time will tell but Palestinians should be very wary especially in the next 4-5 days. It’s true that Israel has never honored a ceasefire. Israel is the most vile, bloodthirsty entity on this planet, and are pathological liars.