The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
7hEdited

"Words mean whatever I want them to mean."

;-(

"The Ceasefire Is Holding."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
VickieDawn's avatar
VickieDawn
6h

Listen, they, the Israeli's have to get that place cleared out so the Trump Mob can carry out their Master Plan for "Trump Gaza"

https://youtube.com/shorts/yH8NbKfTMH4?si=G3BO-8QfCfJQFk06

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture