Ceasefire Resumes Today, After "Skirmishes" Yesterday At Least 104 Killed In Gaza, Including 46 Children
JD Vance: "The Ceasefire Is Holding."
Please be forewarned, a mother holds her dead son in this clip.
Clip here.
People again trapped beneath rubble in Gaza, after bombardment resumes.
"Words mean whatever I want them to mean."
;-(
Listen, they, the Israeli's have to get that place cleared out so the Trump Mob can carry out their Master Plan for "Trump Gaza"
https://youtube.com/shorts/yH8NbKfTMH4?si=G3BO-8QfCfJQFk06