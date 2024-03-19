Change Of Date For Next Editorial Meeting: NOT Tomorrow, March 19
Many Of You Will Want To Hear Mike Yeadon, 3 PM EDT Tomorrow So We Will Re-Schedule Later This Week—Link Below For Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International, March 19, 3 PM EDT
Dear All,
Dr Michael Yeadon PhD (please see below) will speak to us at our Zoom meeting on Tuesday 19 March 2024 at 8 pm London time (see link here https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9352118786?pwd=UlowWHpKdmVDeU1Hb1g0N3RpZDdqQT09 and invitation below).
Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International invites you to a Zoom meeting on Tuesday 19 March 2024 at 20.00 (8 pm) London time, 16.00 (4 pm) New York time, 13.00 (1 pm) Los Angeles time, 03.00 (3 am) (Wednesday) Borneo time, 07.00 (7 am) (Wednesday) Sydney time, 09.00 (9 am) (Wednesday) Auckland time.
Please see the invitation below. Here is the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9352118786?pwd=UlowWHpKdmVDeU1Hb1g0N3RpZDdqQT09
PLEASE NOTE: Recordings of these meetings are posted on the Rumble channel within 48 hours of the live event: https://rumble.com/user/cbkovess
Dr Mike Yeadon – a career commercial life science researcher with a degree in biochemistry in toxicology, and a research-based PhD in respiratory pharmacology, former Vice President and Chief Scientist of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer.
I spent ten years as an independent, consulting to biotech as well as founding my own successful biotech, Ziarco, acquired by Novartis in 2017.
Prior to 2020, I made no public comment about anything beyond my professional field of work.
I started speaking out in 2020, because I could easily detect that what we were being told was lies, which have progressed to extraordinary crimes of massed, intentional harms to millions of people.
Stephen Frost is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Stephen Frost's Personal Meeting Room
Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9352118786?pwd=UlowWHpKdmVDeU1Hb1g0N3RpZDdqQT09
Meeting ID: 935 211 8786
Passcode: ViSaj0
One tap mobile
+14086380968,,9352118786#,,,,*211230# US (San Jose)
+16468769923,,9352118786#,,,,*211230# US (New York)
Dial by your location
+1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose)
+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Meeting ID: 935 211 8786
Passcode: 211230
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kReZq3pr4
Kind regards,
Stephen
Change Of Date For Next Editorial Meeting: NOT Tomorrow, March 19
Thank you Celia.
Could you clarify when it starts? Does the invitation list the times in standard time? It's listed as being at 4pm New York time, which I think is EDT. So I don't know if it's 3pm or 4pm EDT, which would affect when it starts where I am. Thank you!