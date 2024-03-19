Dear All,

Dr Michael Yeadon PhD (please see below) will speak to us at our Zoom meeting on Tuesday 19 March 2024 at 8 pm London time (see link here https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9352118786?pwd=UlowWHpKdmVDeU1Hb1g0N3RpZDdqQT09 and invitation below).

Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International invites you to a Zoom meeting on Tuesday 19 March 2024 at 20.00 (8 pm) London time, 16.00 (4 pm) New York time, 13.00 (1 pm) Los Angeles time, 03.00 (3 am) (Wednesday) Borneo time, 07.00 (7 am) (Wednesday) Sydney time, 09.00 (9 am) (Wednesday) Auckland time.

Please see the invitation below. Here is the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9352118786?pwd=UlowWHpKdmVDeU1Hb1g0N3RpZDdqQT09

PLEASE NOTE: Recordings of these meetings are posted on the Rumble channel within 48 hours of the live event: https://rumble.com/user/cbkovess

Dr Mike Yeadon – a career commercial life science researcher with a degree in biochemistry in toxicology, and a research-based PhD in respiratory pharmacology, former Vice President and Chief Scientist of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer.



I spent ten years as an independent, consulting to biotech as well as founding my own successful biotech, Ziarco, acquired by Novartis in 2017.

Prior to 2020, I made no public comment about anything beyond my professional field of work.

I started speaking out in 2020, because I could easily detect that what we were being told was lies, which have progressed to extraordinary crimes of massed, intentional harms to millions of people.

Stephen Frost is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

