I’ve spent the last 6 hours absorbing the absolute meltdown of the “left,” (disintegrating media class) in the wake of Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong barring (as news outlets have it) his editors from endorsing Kamala Harris for President.

I think this ranks as one of their deepest ‘betrayal’ traumas of all time.

They really can’t understand that nobody owes them a lifelong allegiance to the Party Line, hence their pain. Claiming to be on the frontlines defending “democracy” against “fascism” they abjectly freak out when anybody anywhere departs from the Party Line, including, as was the case this time, the owner of a Party Line newspaper, who asked his editors to lay out the good policies and bad policies of each candidate. This alone was taken, by these defenders of “democracy” as an irreversible, unforgivable betrayal.

First—the news itself, in screenshots from X, below:

Here’s what I see:

The owner of the LAT, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, vaccine/bio-tech billionaire, uber-globalist, asked his editors to lay out all sides of the “story.” They refused, being demented-woke, interpreting “several sides to the story,” as a despicable concession to the “deplorable” Trump/MAGA cult of “fascism.”

They refused.

To wit:



”Instead of adopting this path as suggested, the Editorial Board chose to remain silent and I accepted their decision.”

—Dr. Patrick Soon Shiong

Incredibly, it is being reported as the owner fascist-ly stifling the voice of his editors, whereas in reality, he “suggested” they lay out facts around both candidates political records, and they “chose to remain silent.”

Here’s what’s wrong with this picture: Everything.

Though I was ejected many years ago, I still spent many years inside of editorial structures, both magazines and newspapers. We were not indulged in this way, at all. We were reared on boot-camp reporting, thunderous brawls, all nighters with 10 cups of coffee, and no illusions that the periodical was our private ideological playground.

I can picture, for example, my old boss Bob Guccione Jr. behind his desk as his whole staff declares mutiny—being too precious to report.

They would have, at best, had 30 minutes to clear out their desks. If it were his father, Bob Guccione Sr. it would have been 0 minutes. Picture a Warner Brothers cartoon in which all the forest animals double back to grab their teeth mid air for how fast they fled amidst the fury.

The guy is a walking Pharma-man billionaire—not a newspaper man.

Soon-Shiong should have fired them—all of them—as soon as they refused to do elemental reporting, and instead demanded the right to be paid to be ideologues. Instead he “respected” their decision to “remain silent?”

I’ll work for you Mr. Soon-Shiong! I won’t make you pay me to “remain silent.” I’ll create a newspaper that surprises instead of indoctrinates. We could sell some papers! I know how to do it.

I know. I know. I’m not going to ever, ever get a job like that.

But I hope you take my point.

They’re a bunch of entitled brats, and who knows what notions of “journalism” float around in their over-paid heads?

Oh how I wish Soon-Shiong would fire them all. But he has no journalism in his blood—or didn't—until now.

One of the things they are wailing about on X is that supposedly media owners are not supposed to “meddle” with their editorial staff. Categorically incorrect. Just look at the “Freedom of the Press” page on Wikipedia:

“Freedom of the press is not construed as an absence of interference by outside entities, such as a government or religious organization, but rather as a right for authors to have their works published by other people.[3] This idea was famously summarized by the 20th-century American journalist, A. J. Liebling, who wrote, "Freedom of the press is guaranteed only to those who own one". Freedom of the press gives the printer or publisher exclusive control over what the publisher chooses to publish, including the right to refuse to print anything for any reason.[3]If the author cannot reach a voluntary agreement with a publisher to produce the author's work, then the author must turn to self-publishing.”

Freedom Of The Press, Wikipedia

Histrionic CJR article here.

I swear, every time real “journalism” makes even a trifling, brief appearance in US mass media, outlets like CJR start hollering that the sky is falling, it’s the end of journalism, etc.

Let me inter-inject some painful history here: CJR, when Harper’s published my article in 2006, titled Out Of Control: AIDS And The Corruption Of Medical Science, the snobs who “run” media had SUPER nuclear meltdowns, fueled by the meltdowns of “AIDS activists,” “AIDS researchers,” AIDS propagandists from CFR, like Laurie Garrett. It was really incredible. Really terrifying. I was personally blamed for the downfall of journalism. Harper’s editors were doxxed, demands were made by AIDS activists that they resign, that they retract my article, and commission a lengthy article about the life-saving properties of AIDS drugs. And, they said, they would “bring their own fact-checkers,” as “..Farber apparently did.” Yeah, I always bring my own fact-checker monkeys to editorial offices and tell the staff to make room for them.

Madness.

They believed AIDS activists, not Lewis Lapham, should edit Harper’s.

What was the furor about?

These progressives and guardians of journalism’s virginity detested an article exposing the medical led, Fauci-funded slow murder by AIDS drugs of a pregnant African American single mother in Memphis, TN, who'd been lured to take an “HIV test,” though perfectly healthy. She was poisoned to death, as they logged her decline, even drew a gash through her liver on a chart, as she turned yellow with jaundice.

You can read this in the opening of the article linked above. One could only conclude they were driven by some kind of unconscious deep racism, in addition to their scientific illiteracy and worship of any and all chemical assaults, especially to non-whites, ironically. All in the name of “fighting the virus” (which was never isolated/purified) they call “HIV.”

I wrote, in 1991: “It is a demon, and we worship it with our terror.”

I was giving it too much credit by calling “HIV” an “it.” It’s a collection of spectral hallucinations, superstitions, bio-tech absurdities, and woke post-Marxist attacks on life and liberty. I was correct about the word “demon.”

In the nuclear eruption that ensued, CJR published a few hit pieces, and one of them declared: “Harper’s Has Committed Suicide.”

Now the same type of people are having the identical kind of meltdown, because one of its self-identified Mother Media Outlets has shown signs of believing in “objective reporting,” when they are quite certain such impulses are in fact, symptoms of end stage fascism. Let them continue to reveal themselves. I, for one, am enjoying it immensely.

The Democratic Party, the Harris juggernaut, has now lost The Los Angeles Times.

Wow.

A second South African billionaire—Soon-Shiong— has become their new Anti-Christ, alongside Trump, Musk, JD Vance, RFK Jr….

What generally happens in these situations, as with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is that the Democrats, wielding only tools of indignant meltdown, bullying, mocking, morally lacerating, wild hysteria, victim consciousness, and punitive retribution, will likely convert a former ally to a Trump/Vance/RFK Jr. supporter. Then they get to fullfil their paranoid fantasy that this person was a “fascist” all along. It’s like a man who beats each successive wife so bad she consistently leaves him for his rival. It never occurs to him not to beat his wife.

I looked into Soon-Shiong about a year ago, read his Wikipedia page, and felt despondent.

More screen shots below will display the reasons for my dismay.

This guy wore a black Covid mask even when seated next to Tedros and Schwab and they weren’t even wearing one. (Screen shot below.)

In any case, I predict he will possibly go through some kind of windshield, politically, now, as he is battered and abused by “the left,” and maybe the LAT will even become a real newspaper again, but probably not. He has a daughter, with editorial input, who supports Palestinian rights, and this, I think, is the hidden real reason Kamala will lose most of the left.

A friend here in Granada, of Turkish origins, a literary person, deeply engaged in translation, poetry, as well as human rights causes, told me as much yesterday. I leave her anonymous for now until I can ask her if she wants to tell us all what she told me: The international literary left is to a large degree too furious at Kamala about Israel apologia to vote for her. Who they will vote for? Perhaps nobody, my friend suggested, but not her.

Trump Derangement Syndrome 2024

A video of a woman trying to attack a neighbor straight through the boundary of her front door, for her Presidential lawn sign:

“You are voting for the devil! Don’t you know that?”

I think we are all part of a vast psychological MK Ultra experiment to see how many non existent threats we can perceive, download, and disassociate from our sovereign minds over. (Global Cooling, Global Warming, Climate Change, Rain Forest, Ozone Layer, (punctured by hairspray and spay deodorant) AIDS virus, HIV deniers, election deniers, SARS, MERS, Bird Flu, Evangelicals who opposed condoms in schools, any restrictions on abortion laws, COVID, Misinformation, Vaccine Deniers, Science deniers, Christians, Trans phobes…guns, statues of Confederate army leaders, un-purged editions of Huckleberry Finn…) the new major big monster of monsters is “information,” that has not been written and stamped approved by them. Super dangerous.

They call this “misinformation.”

I think it’s all very fascinating, watching them implode, from a safe distance, having survived being in their direct line of fire for many years.

“Nothing’s more fun than fighting evil.”

—Barry Farber

I disagree with my father, but I like the quote.

They are practiced at soul murder and I understand why people just lay down and obey them, rather than submit to vicious beatings day in and day out. But times have changed, and the American “Left” is fully exposed now as a demented, vicious, abusive animal of traumatizing narcissism.

“Traumatizing narcissism,” in psychology, is a form of mental illness where a person, or in this case political cult, demands everything outside of “it” be converted to “it,” and express no difference, ever, from “it.”

Remember what Derek Prince said: Anything that uses domination, intimidation, or (what was the third?) is not the Holy Spirit, but its opposite.

“God never seeks to control anybody,” he said.

What irks me is all the people in the health freedom movement, so-called, who can’t understand “What happened to the left?”

Nothing.

They were always like this, in my experience.

I started warning about “woke” in the 1990s, when it was still called “political correctness.”

Bruce Charlton, who also lost his career also to the HIV blood hounds, wrote an outstanding, dark, short book about it: Thought Prison: The Fundamental Nature of Political Correctness, which you can (and should!) read for free, here. It’s one of the best things ever written on the subject.

He’s absolutely right: They deny the reality of reality.

Yet somehow, these narcissistic media brats got the wheel, and sane people wound up helpless to even assert, or re-assert, the importance of this concept of fact based reality.

Now they’ve sacrificed a billionaire and former ally/daddy figure who made his billions in the Pharmaceutical and Bio-tech field, and always protected them from “misinformation” about vaccines, cancer, Covid and everything else.

He could not be more Pharma-Pharma:

Molly Jong-Fast is excited that John Kelly and Kamala Harris called Trump a fascist.

When will survivors of real “fascism” around the world put an end to this shameful babble?

I’ve yet to hear of a Trump firing squad, or even a single arrest of those who have tried for 8 years to destroy him, with every form of treason under the Christmas tree.

I don’t get it.

Writing this from Granada, Spain, which is, I was recently told, second in the world for mass graves*—Cambodia being first.

*Told to me by a friend whose grandfather in in one of the graves. Have not confirmed it yet.

Now I have to catch a bus to Al Alpujarra.

I mean, miss one, and catch the next one.