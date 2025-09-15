Guilt Trips Include But Are Not Limited To:



1. Suspecting the murder was staged and Kirk is alive.

Accusing Israel (guilt in this case is the guilt associated with thinking the assassination was real.) Not accusing Israel Not backing woke right calls for McCarthyism and career destruction of leftists who attack Kirk Too much pointing out of Masonic symbolism and numerology all over the story Denial of Masonic symbolism all over the story Being AI paranoid—even wondering if some characters in the story are AI Not being able to see what is or is not AI, being AI blind Being “critical” of Mrs. Kirk’s speech about her husband’s death Not showing respect for Charlie in the ordained ways Talking about anything else, but especially Gaza Thinking too highly of your sleuthing skills, and your understanding of blood, bullets, guns, etc Readers of TTB stand accused of believing “everything” I say. (What am I saying?) Lastly, MY guilt trip: Mischaracterizing me as having said Kirk s not dead. I did not. What I emphasized was: Start with Dammegård’s Palme assassination presentation if you want to develop a mind grid for how advanced Masonic deception in mass media was in 1986, never mind today. I’m saying go back in history, don’t start with this thing, you will go mad. Incidentally, Ole Dammegård himself has said he is beginning to wind down, because he can not, repeat can not tell what is real or fake anymore, AI such as it is. He’s working on other aspects of his life’s dreams now, with his family, in Indonesia. He is the world’s top de-coder of false flags, assassinations, etc. If you study his work, the patterns, (very predictable) your mind will see through what I call Dammegård goggles, which clear away guilt, and allow you to see the hallmarks their cheap magic shows, rife with insults to your perceptions of reality. He’s de-coded all the major FF’s and has them all collected, thousands of pages of documents, books, power-point presentations, and over 1,300 (or so) interviews, at www.lightonconspiracies.com. I conclude with a few collected screen shots from Facebook, illustrating some of the new fractures, and polemics:

Connected OP:

The case against Israel, which assumes the the murder was real, below. But the people who say it was staged dismiss this, and vice versa.

The reason I harp on Dammegård’s Palme presentation is that there was BOTH a fake murder and a real hit team that day in Stockholm, in 1986. It’s a more complex case even than JFK, Dammegård says. And he calls the JFK plot an “absolute masterpiece.”

The screenshots below are taken from the FB page of podcaster Daniel Alexander Zeck:

Paywall Free Since The Beginning, 2021

If you have been reading TTB for at least 2-3 years, and commenting, consider becoming a paid subscriber, for $1.25 per week.

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Your donations are crucial and very appreciated.

Thank you! 🦆

You can also support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store.