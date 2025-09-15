The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

certifiably Roger W. Former
4hEdited

Amazing post.

First, Alec Zeck is great in things like this because he has a knack for problem-solving, which is a different frequency than "sleuthing" crimes. Sleuths get stuck on problems, and problem-solvers remove the obstacles.

Second comment. I watched Owen Benjamin. He has done a satire show of Nick Fuentes. As always, his comedy is hilarious, psychotic, rude and offensive beyond the capacity of anyone's cup. What was Owen criticizing Fuentes for, on top of all the case he has against him?

Fuentes is traumatized by the assassination (he could have been killed last December, twice) of his rival and enemy Charlie, who Nick never met. He did an amazing podcast, asking for piety, prayer, calm, admission of sin, repentance, submission to God. Fuentes did that. I wasn't expecting that. I thought he was going to summon riots and a race war.

I thought this "Has Nick has experienced compassion for the first time in his life, and he is petrified and disgusted by his own conduct and words?" The Holy Spirit works in mysterious ways. But Owen –who is basically a Hebraizer at this point– is angry at that "weakness" of Nick of recoiling into non-violence just now, in the first measures of this King Kong psyop-sonata.

I think that God knows more. Nick may lie, or Nick may repent. That's his business, and no one else's. But if God takes Nick in, with all his sin, his alleged crimes, his hatred of women, who am I to second-guess God almighty? Owen Benjamin is far smarter than me and more accomplished. He has a lot to be proud of, and his enemies have envy and fear of him. Maybe he can second-guess God? I doubt it, but I feel like letting him try. It could be fun: "Big Bear debates Jesus of Nazareth on the controversy of bike thieves in Heaven and why is (((Saint Peter))) so open-borders and stuff."

Having said that, I do think that most people regress to the mean after an existential risk is conjured. So, many acts of piety are just grasping at straws for dear life. Not real. I'm aware of this. But, again, I am not God. It's not for me to know the heart of people. I can know some what they do publicly, after they do it. That's my limit. I cannot judge much with such limitation.

Sane Francisco
5hEdited

Completely right. I’ve seen all of this and been accused of some of it. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 BTW, agree that Ole Dammegard is really worth listening to. His presentation of the Trump shooting is excellent. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-family-thinks-im-crazy/id1540529469?i=1000668216351


