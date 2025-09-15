Charlie Kirk Guilt Trip Grid As Of Sept 14, Late Evening, EDT. Bottom Line, Whatever You Wonder Or Research Can And Will Be Held Against You As Conspiracy Battles Form Anew
Some Who Were Scolding Toward "Staged" Conspiracy Theories 24-48 Hours Ago Have Changed Camps. The Good News Is: You Won't Be Slagged Off About Ivermectin, "Viruses" Or Vitamin D Anymore
Guilt Trips Include But Are Not Limited To:
1. Suspecting the murder was staged and Kirk is alive.
Accusing Israel (guilt in this case is the guilt associated with thinking the assassination was real.)
Not accusing Israel
Not backing woke right calls for McCarthyism and career destruction of leftists who attack Kirk
Too much pointing out of Masonic symbolism and numerology all over the story
Denial of Masonic symbolism all over the story
Being AI paranoid—even wondering if some characters in the story are AI
Not being able to see what is or is not AI, being AI blind
Being “critical” of Mrs. Kirk’s speech about her husband’s death
Not showing respect for Charlie in the ordained ways
Talking about anything else, but especially Gaza
Thinking too highly of your sleuthing skills, and your understanding of blood, bullets, guns, etc
Readers of TTB stand accused of believing “everything” I say. (What am I saying?)
Lastly, MY guilt trip: Mischaracterizing me as having said Kirk s not dead. I did not. What I emphasized was: Start with Dammegård’s Palme assassination presentation if you want to develop a mind grid for how advanced Masonic deception in mass media was in 1986, never mind today. I’m saying go back in history, don’t start with this thing, you will go mad. Incidentally, Ole Dammegård himself has said he is beginning to wind down, because he can not, repeat can not tell what is real or fake anymore, AI such as it is. He’s working on other aspects of his life’s dreams now, with his family, in Indonesia. He is the world’s top de-coder of false flags, assassinations, etc. If you study his work, the patterns, (very predictable) your mind will see through what I call Dammegård goggles, which clear away guilt, and allow you to see the hallmarks their cheap magic shows, rife with insults to your perceptions of reality. He’s de-coded all the major FF’s and has them all collected, thousands of pages of documents, books, power-point presentations, and over 1,300 (or so) interviews, at www.lightonconspiracies.com. I conclude with a few collected screen shots from Facebook, illustrating some of the new fractures, and polemics:
Connected OP:
The case against Israel, which assumes the the murder was real, below. But the people who say it was staged dismiss this, and vice versa.
The reason I harp on Dammegård’s Palme presentation is that there was BOTH a fake murder and a real hit team that day in Stockholm, in 1986. It’s a more complex case even than JFK, Dammegård says. And he calls the JFK plot an “absolute masterpiece.”
The screenshots below are taken from the FB page of podcaster Daniel Alexander Zeck:
Amazing post.
First, Alec Zeck is great in things like this because he has a knack for problem-solving, which is a different frequency than "sleuthing" crimes. Sleuths get stuck on problems, and problem-solvers remove the obstacles.
Second comment. I watched Owen Benjamin. He has done a satire show of Nick Fuentes. As always, his comedy is hilarious, psychotic, rude and offensive beyond the capacity of anyone's cup. What was Owen criticizing Fuentes for, on top of all the case he has against him?
Fuentes is traumatized by the assassination (he could have been killed last December, twice) of his rival and enemy Charlie, who Nick never met. He did an amazing podcast, asking for piety, prayer, calm, admission of sin, repentance, submission to God. Fuentes did that. I wasn't expecting that. I thought he was going to summon riots and a race war.
I thought this "Has Nick has experienced compassion for the first time in his life, and he is petrified and disgusted by his own conduct and words?" The Holy Spirit works in mysterious ways. But Owen –who is basically a Hebraizer at this point– is angry at that "weakness" of Nick of recoiling into non-violence just now, in the first measures of this King Kong psyop-sonata.
I think that God knows more. Nick may lie, or Nick may repent. That's his business, and no one else's. But if God takes Nick in, with all his sin, his alleged crimes, his hatred of women, who am I to second-guess God almighty? Owen Benjamin is far smarter than me and more accomplished. He has a lot to be proud of, and his enemies have envy and fear of him. Maybe he can second-guess God? I doubt it, but I feel like letting him try. It could be fun: "Big Bear debates Jesus of Nazareth on the controversy of bike thieves in Heaven and why is (((Saint Peter))) so open-borders and stuff."
Having said that, I do think that most people regress to the mean after an existential risk is conjured. So, many acts of piety are just grasping at straws for dear life. Not real. I'm aware of this. But, again, I am not God. It's not for me to know the heart of people. I can know some what they do publicly, after they do it. That's my limit. I cannot judge much with such limitation.
Completely right. I’ve seen all of this and been accused of some of it. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 BTW, agree that Ole Dammegard is really worth listening to. His presentation of the Trump shooting is excellent. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-family-thinks-im-crazy/id1540529469?i=1000668216351