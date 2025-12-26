@aivkadre AI V KADRE on Instagram: "Телеграм @aivkadre пишите для связи н…

This company “AI V Kadre” offers that you can send in your cat video and (if I’ve understood it right) have it sent back via an AI filter with your cat doing things like peeling potatoes or baking.

I’m considering it, not for Lewis, but for Rafa and Alex.

How was your Christmas?

All I will be posting between now and midnight (a flurry) will be silly things—cat videos and comedy clips.

Now that I am at last sitting in the sofa, with two candles lit, and space to breathe.

Merry Christmas Everybody!!!