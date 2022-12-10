CJ Hopkins On The Truth Rail: "Put Yourself in Matt Taibbi's and Bari Weiss' Position. If They Tell THAT Story, Their Lives Will Be Destroyed."
“Seriously, just imagine if they did. If you think the corporate media’s reaction to Matt Taibbi’s initial Twitter Files release was brutal — and it certainly was — imagine what would happen if he and Bari told the story of Twitter’s role in the global New Normal Gleichschaltung campaign. They would likely lose everything, publishers, book deals, litera…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.