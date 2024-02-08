In this post, I did not clarify that the presentation (the video with the music and the edits) is clearly “spoof.” I didn’t clarify that I was not writing about the final product. The video was done by somebody right of center (clue: “Maga Party Moment”) who opposes Zelensky and MSM, and the result was very straightforward.
The aspect I felt was a “Monarch Moment” was in the raw material used in the clip: The MSM reporter asking how he takes care of himself, and Zelensky answering that he listens to “music” which soon turns into…ACDC.
In that sequence, I felt “Monarch” vibes were present, in that, it felt so incredibly false/bizarre/disorienting/intended to shock. But the real “splitting” of time/space/reality is the reporter, her very cloyingness, her peculiar and mortifying adoration, her questions! All of it. I could say it more simply: It was like a humiliation fugue.
I can’t say how much I cherish you all for being patient with me as I publish these mutterings—I’m a little bit obsessed with the possibility we are all truly onto something. That propaganda is nothing, compared to “Monarch.” Our brains can handle “propaganda” just fine. These people are messing with Satanic brain wave stuff.
I’m sure smart men have already written about this.
But I shall continue my mutterings! And let’s remember to laugh as we go.
Keep the aspidistra flying!
Clarification: Was It Or Was It Not A "Monarch Moment?"
Don't worry, the propaganda is being done by absolute idiots...
https://robc137.substack.com/p/looking-behind-the-curtain-of-oz
And here's a good quote on the fantasy people live in that is succeptible to monarch and other hypnosis (or spells as they were called back in history)
"I believe humanity's foray into fiction began with the breakdown of the bicameral mind, and the insertion of meaningless symbols in between the subject and the seer. In short, back when people used pictographic alphabets, we were limited to discussing things we could actually see in the real world. The invention of phonemic alphabets like this one, which are comprised not of representative pictures but of meaningless letters, provides the opportunity to invent an endless stream of non-sense, the greatest of these being spelled with just a single capital letter."
Alphabet vs the goddess lecture by Leonard Shlain
https://robc137.substack.com/p/alphabet-vs-the-goddess
I find the aspidistra flies best on the road to Wigan Pier.😉