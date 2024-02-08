In this post, I did not clarify that the presentation (the video with the music and the edits) is clearly “spoof.” I didn’t clarify that I was not writing about the final product. The video was done by somebody right of center (clue: “Maga Party Moment”) who opposes Zelensky and MSM, and the result was very straightforward.

The aspect I felt was a “Monarch Moment” was in the raw material used in the clip: The MSM reporter asking how he takes care of himself, and Zelensky answering that he listens to “music” which soon turns into…ACDC.

In that sequence, I felt “Monarch” vibes were present, in that, it felt so incredibly false/bizarre/disorienting/intended to shock. But the real “splitting” of time/space/reality is the reporter, her very cloyingness, her peculiar and mortifying adoration, her questions! All of it. I could say it more simply: It was like a humiliation fugue.

I can’t say how much I cherish you all for being patient with me as I publish these mutterings—I’m a little bit obsessed with the possibility we are all truly onto something. That propaganda is nothing, compared to “Monarch.” Our brains can handle “propaganda” just fine. These people are messing with Satanic brain wave stuff.

I’m sure smart men have already written about this.

But I shall continue my mutterings! And let’s remember to laugh as we go.

Keep the aspidistra flying!