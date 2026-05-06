The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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edward's avatar
edward
35m

I can say that Celia has in fact not shut down anyone who does not/has not paid for years. And false accusations jar me that are directed towards anyone. And Celia has certainly been falsely accused. Censor? When I was in a war with the fake "poet in a paper bag" neither I nor the adversary were censored. And as to the $$$ I will be sending some to her and the others here who have abided my free postings. I spent 105,000 thousand dollars for two criminal lawyers who had bogus, vexatious and fake charges against me ALL WITHDRAWN. And at this point I have emailed the attorney general of Ontario, LECA, the Assistant Commissioner of the OPP and a few others in a comeback exposure of a corrupt CYSTem. This event will in all probability find me retaining another lawyer to file serious criminal charges against 18 officers, and other entities who are used to not being challenged.

I do not want to hear or see any Critiques of other site operators here especially if they are women.

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6 replies by Celia Farber and others
gertieA's avatar
gertieA
39m

Celia, it's your substack- you should be able to do what you need to do to honor your time and energy! (I am a non-payer, btw)

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