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Wolf-Steppen:

You have falsely accused me, of switching out comments between paid and unpaid, to “…try to get more money out of people.”

WHAT?

I virtually NEVER put comments on “paid only.” IF I have, it has been vanishingly rare these past 5 years, and it has never switched mid-stream.

So Wolf, I looked you up.

Free subscriber since Oct 4, 2023. Two Hundred and forty nine comments.

I believe you owe me an apology.

Everybody, please hear me: I always place all comments open to ALL. I always tell Tom, when we have the same old argument about this, that I feel the comments are the lifeblood of The Truth Barrier and I don’t want them to only be open to paid subscribers. If anybody should get peeved it should be the paid subscribers, who get no benefits for their paid subscriptions.

But they never complain. If anybody complains it’s free subscribers. And this begs more questions.

Why are you falsely accusing me?

SUBSTACK may be messing with some code— I don’t know.

My dear friend Joan Shenton said she was unable to comment the other day, so I cut and pasted her comment in the thread.

To be clear: I set all comments open to all subscribers. Except on very rare occasions.

Tom and I have been arguing about it for years. ASK HIM. He wants me to pay-wall comments, I refuse, he says commenting is a privilege, I say no it’s not, and it goes round and round like that.

I am sorry to dys-regulate but I am unable to remain serene in the face of false accusations. Wolf-Steppen, I am talking to you.

Can you see the screen shot with the setting at the top?

Do I need to publish analytics of how many times—since 2021— I have ever placed comments behind a paywall?

The readers here who have decided to become paid subscribers (about 3%) are the ones you should address. THEY are not complaining about YOU, but you are complaining about me. I have done nothing except provide you with free Substack content and comment access since Oct 4 2023.

And still, you accuse me of trying to make money off of people?

What people?

Have I ever “tried to get more money” out of you?

Right now I’m trying to get a lick of fairness and decency out of you.