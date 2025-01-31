Share this postThe Truth BarrierComedy Break: Brent Pella Captures The Absurdity Of The RFK Scolds Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreComedy Break: Brent Pella Captures The Absurdity Of The RFK Scolds I Forgot To Include This In The Last Post; This Is High Noon For Comedians, As Their Routines Write Themselves, Courtesy Of US Senators Celia FarberJan 31, 202576Share this postThe Truth BarrierComedy Break: Brent Pella Captures The Absurdity Of The RFK Scolds Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore289ShareBrent Pella video here.76Share this postThe Truth BarrierComedy Break: Brent Pella Captures The Absurdity Of The RFK Scolds Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore289SharePreviousNext
It’s very apparent that the people questioning RFK do not want him to actually answer the questions, no matter what.They’re acting like 5 year olds, and turning this into a total circus.
Thank you for this Celia. God knows the best medicine is humor. Speaking of comedy. an equally entertaining vid was just put out by Tyler Fischer on Youtube:
Bloopers from RFK Jr. hearing!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7e0vU4A7peo&list=WL&index=3 (The link might only work for U.S. viewers. Not sure.)