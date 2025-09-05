COMPUTER BACK! MYHA ZOOM EARLIER TODAY, STARTS IN 1 Hr 20 Mins, 12 Noon EDT: Our Guest Is Ann Marie Michaels, Who Founded The Biggest Health Blog Network In The World
That's Today, Sept 5, 12 EDT, Link Below. Welcome! PS: We Do Not Record, We Encourage Free Exchanges Not Eternalized On The Internet. Welcome All!
I just got back from retrieving laptop, our Zoom call today will take place earlier, in one hour 20 mins.
I apologize for the short notice.
Our Guest:
We will be speaking today with health and detox author/influencer/coach Ann Marie Michaels, who you can read more about here.
Ann Marie is a friend of The Truth Barrier and somebody I’ve long wanted to talk to about many things, including her somewhat unique (in some respects) Dos and Don’t of health, detox, and vitality.
She believes, for example, in small amounts of both alcohol, sugar, and cheese.
😳
👩🌾
Quick reminder: Let’s strengthen our interest in views we don’t necessarily identify as “agreeing with.” We avoid dogmas, are curious to hear views that differ from our own, and we do not quarrel, on Zooms.
LINK BELOW
Celia Farber is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Celia Farber's Zoom Meeting
Time: Sep 5, 2025 06:00 PM Madrid
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88540323396?pwd=bVoPi5otbkhRFOhceZXJpMO9GJECMy.1
Meeting ID: 885 4032 3396
Passcode: 863095
Here are some of Ann Marie’s links:
1. Sign up for free email updates: My blog:
https://www.annmariemichaels.com/
Also on Substack:
2. Lifewave patch giveaway - chance to win one month of patches: https://www.annmariemichaels.com/giveaway-phototherapy-patches/
3. Get 50% off my online class, Detox & Heal: https://www.edenrevival.net/detox-heal-class
4. Detox & Heal, the book -- paid subscribers of my blog or substack get free excerpts of the book I'm writing which is based on my class:
5. My new network, Eden Revival - join the waiting list before Sept 29 and get 50% off membership dues for LIFE: https://www.edenrevival.net/coming-soon180809
[Landing page still being finished.]
Perhaps something for you to report:
Celia/ happy to hear your up and running again. BTW, I too agree that small measures of all things supposedly bad for you, are good to have. Im going to try to join this.