The correction is for this post, and I didn’t have a chance this weekend to read comments until now. Apologies. I was upstate, at Gerald Celente’s Peace and Freedom rally in Kingston, N.Y, (full video at end.) Very moving talks, but a smaller crowd than would have been ideal-nothing like the 2024 rally. (Scott Ritter’s essay about this, here.)
Missed Andrew Napolitano, but got to hear Dennis Kucinich, Joe Lauria, Gerald Celente, Ray McGovern, Scott Ritter, and Roger Waters (via video.) Very moving talks, and it was great to shake their hands and express gratitude. I gave Nasser Rabah’s book to Scott Ritter.
OK, here is Dennis’ math correction:
10,000 deaths PER YEAR from a drug meant to help a person - is "mass murder". That IS the evil plan - injure and kill enough people - to meet their evil depopulation objectives - BUT NOT TOO MANY DEATHS so that people start to see it as other than "incidental" "Adverse side effects."
Folks, wake up. This is Hitler Germany 2.0 and we don't realize it yet but we are already in the concentration camps - jailed by what we think we know and don't know.
Every American MUST reflect on whether they have been fooled and across how many things. And they must face the truth because "at the root of all mental illness IS the denial of the truth." - words of the world renowned psychiatrist Dr M. Scott Peck - known in his day as "The Conscience of Humanity". And what does our conscience do - hold us accountable.
Our "food supply" is a mass murder mechanism - albeit slower. Nearly all fast foods and processed foods in restaurants are very unhealthy. But we don't wake up and react (I didn't for 30 years). We are like the frog in that old experiment - doesn't realize the water is getting incrementally hotter and hotter and eventually, too late to realize he should have gotten out long ago.
I stopped going to doctors 8 years ago. I had seen 21 doctors over almost 30 years and NONE had helped me with my chronic health issues - that one of those doctors (the last one) told me "what you are going through is what a prisoner of war goes through with chronic pain, the certainty of future pain, chronic sleep deprivation and hopelessness." He offered "Prozac" - an altered reality that is the ultimate "denial of the truth". Prozac is the drug that OJ Simpson was on - per a 2006 NY Post Article titled "An Interview of a Best Friend of OJ Simpson." - when he slaughtered his wife and that innocent young man. That BF said "OJ had doubled-up on his Prozac dosage (on his own - a HUGE NO NO!)." So let's add at least those two innocent victims of "Modern medicine" to the body count. How many other people have been harmed or killed by ANY "modern medicine"? IN the 1990's Prozac was referred to as "The Divorce Pill" - recognized as such in the first 10 years or so. The "murdering" of relationships and families.
Nearly all of the school shooters were on such drugs. And from 1990 to 2021 (Biden) the FDA's list of "Side Effects" (aka dosage dependent EFFECTS) BEGAN WITH: "murder, suicide...."
So instead, I tried magnesium supplements and saw benefits. So I asked my family MD "why had no doctor over 3 decades not mention that magnesium IS the mineral used by the body to relax muscles. He said "We learned that college if not in high school. BUT Let's be honest. We can't make money selling cheap over-the-counter supplements." That was my last appointment with him. Just say "NO" and walk away.
The indigenous Cherokee Indians in 1762 (SMoky Mtns) had elders who were 150 years old "and still quite active." per a British military eyewitness who LIVED with them for a few months. He also reported that "even the older women can do things that I am not physically capable of doing" - yet he was a VERY fit solider, age 35 and 5' 9" tall. He said the mother of the Chief had a chore of carrying wood on her back for 1 to 2 miles (in natural terrain). He estimated that wood to be "200 weight" (224 lbs!!!) and that she was in her 80's.
Folks that is what natural health looks like. Pursue it.
The Essene people (1st C.E. AD, Palestine area) were living to about 120 years ON AVERAGE "and nearly devoid of illness" PER the Jewish historian Josephus who lived in the 1st C.E. AD and in the Palestine area. Guess who was an "Essene"? Jesus Christ. He taught His community of Essenes (Jews turned to Christianity) how to live a healthy life "nearly devoid of illness.". Do you think that might have been the real reason why Christ and the Essenes had to die? The Essenes were outliving the Roman citizens by 50 to 70 years. That's a LOT of wisdom, right Dr. Fauci? It's hard to fool wisdom.
Look how far we are from God's design. We are all like Adam and Eve and bit into the apple and the big lie. I certainly did. Time and time again. But no more.
TO your health. Last week I ran 7 miles on a cross-country hilly course. My fastest mile on that course was at the level of the national senior standard of excellence for a man my age HOWEVER those standards are for running on a flat track. And I was running in 86 degree temperatures. Three days later I played golf and shot one under par but not playing from the senior tees but the regular tees - which is more difficult. Today my blood pressure was God's normal: 95 over 60. THAT's what God's normal looks like for a man in his mid 70's.
If a fellow reader wants to know more, just reply and I will reply. Sadly, in my experience, NO ONE asks questions because as Dr. Peck and others asserted: "People don't change until they have run out of options." Eight years ago I had run out of options. But it was Aristotle that had wisdom about this dilemma. "It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting."
Entertain the thought of pursuing more real wisdom - THEN decide what you want to do or not do. And let YOUR conscience be your judge.
Take care.
Off topic:
BREAKING: Canada's Mass Extermination of 400 Healthy Ostriches Imminent
The CFIA has seized control of the farm, cut off access, and constructed a massive “death pen” to exterminate the healthy birds. https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-canadas-mass-extermination