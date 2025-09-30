The correction is for this post, and I didn’t have a chance this weekend to read comments until now. Apologies. I was upstate, at Gerald Celente’s Peace and Freedom rally in Kingston, N.Y, (full video at end.) Very moving talks, but a smaller crowd than would have been ideal-nothing like the 2024 rally. (Scott Ritter’s essay about this, here.)

Missed Andrew Napolitano, but got to hear Dennis Kucinich, Joe Lauria, Gerald Celente, Ray McGovern, Scott Ritter, and Roger Waters (via video.) Very moving talks, and it was great to shake their hands and express gratitude. I gave Nasser Rabah’s book to Scott Ritter.

OK, here is Dennis’ math correction: