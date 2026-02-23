Culture Corner: The Man With The Golden Voice
BBC Documentary About Matt Monro
BBC really shines in the documentary department. They’re excellent.
I’m going to pay more attention—didn’t know you could find them right there on YouTube so readily.
5:23 am. Awake, trying to sleep but instead watching this.
Chest infection, rattly cough, and labored breathing persisting, despite antibiotics.
Is it real or superstition that once you have begun a course of antibiotics, you must complete it?
Re antibiotics, the idea that you must finish relies on the idea that an antibiotic is placing selective pressure on a species of microbe deemed to be THE cause of your disease. The idea is you must keep killing it and kill it completely, lest some one of its surviving descendants figures out how to resist. Then you get "resistant" bacteria that are harder to kill using our current bioweapons.
There is a lot to this theory, but there are many compounding factors, that affect the decision that matters - which is whether you must finish the course.
The biggest of which, to my mind, is that the "selective pressure" of being killed is non-specific, and affects all bacteria in the body (and since we ourselves are walking, complex ecosystems, this is the rough equivalent of napalming a forest and expecting it to only grow back the "good" trees).
Even worse, the bioweapon we know as "anti-biotic" can also kill or injure any bacteria-LIKE entities in the body, and this includes mitochondria, bacteria-descended structures, living semi-independently in our eukaryotic cells, without which such cells cannot make energy using oxygen. (They can make much lower grade energy using fermentation and other more "primitive" metabolic pathways).
I love Matt Monroe!
Praying for you a swift recovery!