Curtis Sliwa: Guardian Angel To 18 Cats
Can You Guess Who I'm Voting For?
The interviewer tried consistently to put him down, but his humanity, and quintessential New York City personality shines through.
Curtis Sliwa lives, and thinks, like a real New Yorker.
We live like this here!
Congratulations on having the chance of voting for a real New Yorker for New York City Mayor.
Curtis is totally crazy and I like him more now because of that. He is better suited for the job than the computer-generated candidate Mamdani.
Curtis Sliwa, the only anti-jab mayoral candidate with red beret and all. Maybe people will be awake (not woke) despite controlled media. Hey! Ya never know.