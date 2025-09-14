Sept 10, 10 pm, Newark airport.

I’d not slept but 1.5 hours in 2 days, and been on 5 hour bus trip (Granada to Madrid) followed by shuttle, short flight, long flight…now about to deplane, when I read my friend’s text message.

It was, for me, 4 am, but it was 10 pm in Newark. I still had a shuttle to the train, train to the subway, and two subway rides to go, before I would be home.

My friend was asking me if I thought we might be living in a country “…full of mRNA sleeper cells.” I didn’t understand what she meant.

Then I saw the words: “Today is such a sad day.”

“Not the welcome I wanted for you,” she wrote, followed by “Are you ok?” I explained I had just landed and asked: “What happened?”

“Charlie Kirk,” she wrote. “You didn’t hear?”

“No. What?” I wrote. “They killed him?”

“I am shaken,” she wrote. “Everybody is shaken. It feels like 9/11. My daughter came in traumatized, because she didn’t expect to see someone getting assassinated while she was scrolling.”

I called her. She filled me in, I listened, numbly.

Apparently I remained calm,when nobody else had, all day.

I wasn’t able to feel any of the options Americans had been offered—to feel. Maybe I was just exhausted.

I knew it would be something, soon as I landed. America, after all, is a never ending trauma circus, and one must never expect a day of normalcy. So I was bracing for whatever it might be, and there it was. No such thing as just landing here and not having something unimaginable happen.

The next day, the 25th anniversary of Sept 11, my friend said I “…sounded so grounded compared to anyone else I had spoken to after the shooting.” I called her again, and she described an array of trauma responses in her family, and circles, ranging from numbness to great distress. True, I didn’t really react.

I felt like a camel. With Asbergers. I could not “connect” to anything, except nagging questions I knew were shameful. It was, as my friend surmised, a Moby Dick sized OP.

Are we clear a 22 year old lone gunman doesn’t accidentally trigger a global OP that has the effect of sweeping away everything else weighing on mass consciousness?

Last few days, nsaobody can or may speak of anything else.

Over the next two days, wearing my Ole Dammegård goggles, I watched, listened, observed, and registered the moral floggings going around, in what seemed like an orgy of virtue signaling, on all sides.

Most of this is incorrect

There were the “leftists” who said Kirk was a hate peddler and they would not weep for him, and the ultra vicious “woke,” who celebrated openly, and lusted for the next kill, ideally Trump.

I quickly determined they were (mostly) AI. ( I mean, I believe they were, since they were not “possible” or “probable.”)

Clip here.

There were the “Israel did it-ers,” and their coded reaction counterparts, outraged, and hysterical. There were the anti-Zionist, formerly Kirk hating alt.right types, punching down on the “no proof” Israel did it-ers, which gave them a sudden… upgraded sheen.

There was the entire world, including, apparently Sir Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, and (according to AI) Barbara Streisand and other music icons, wanting to donate to Kirk’s kids, become their Godparents, and other forms of competitive worship, as thousands around the world, even Korea, held vigils, and all became “Charlie.”

Is it a simulation? Is it right wing George Floyd?

Bang, boom—they all came down so fast, so fully formed.

There were the alt-right “conspiracy” types punching down on the “it’s all fake-ers” for being terrible, for lacking proof, for lacking standards, and lacking the morality to understand that two children lost their father etc.

There were the Tommy Robinson British nationalists/Islamophobes, chanting “Christ is King,” in what felt like a menacing development, like all things Robinson gets involved in.

Clip here.





And here I sat, all alone, an Asbergers camel, wondering how I would hide my awfulness, made more awful each time I watched any of the online content, with my un-removable Dammegård goggles, which stripped me of all my old credulities. “I’m not going to say I find any of it fake,” I determined, “because as jetlagged as I am, I understand that only the worst, worst people are having that reaction.” I was not going to be one of those people. I was not going to be a paranoid, un-American, non-hysterical citizen.

I was going to be good. (Upset, along the lines offered.)

Imagine thinking such things (which I was not thinking, officially.)

Imagine being wrong!

At 5 am this morning, in my dark bedroom, I watched Erica Kirk’s speech, and rejected all thoughts that anything was wrong, or off, about any of it. It had to be me. I continued to repress my thoughts.

By mid day today, I felt the entire alternative media were under a spell, out of their minds…. or else…I was. Yes, surely. I was jet lagged, and that was why I was not grasping properly, that it had happened like they said it happened. Only terrible people doubted it, or sat around analyzing the blood, the ring, the black thing, the strange witness girls, the coffin scene, the yellow hands—all of it could be reconciled if one were not a) awful and b) jet lagged.

I read scolding after scolding about such people and felt myself plummeting to new depths of loneliness, isolation, friendlessness, and exile from the very essence of the American esprit—which revolves around expressing perpetual upset over what just happened. Because something always just happened. Something newly horrific, never before imaginable. What else are we?

Why had I come back? I couldn’t even join my nation in a mass expression of shared horror over guns, violence, political hatred, and a grisly assassination of a husband and father? I could, but I needed time, to examine what was demonstrably, unassailably true, as opposed to what narratives were crashing down on us. I wanted to just take the following position: Reality is now impossible to discern. Right or wrong? Good or bad?

My Dammegård goggles would not let me move an inch. He’d taught me so much—taught me how to see, in the simulation machine. Not how to know who killed a given person—but how to not assume I “saw” what they told me I saw. It could be so. But one must not assume it. It would take possibly decades to know what “happened” in an OP of this size.

Last night a friend and I listened together to Dammegård’s Trump assassination interview (one of them) with Sam Tripoli. Tripoli mentioned audio clips, rounds of gunshots…Dammegård interjected: “Who gave you the audio?”

Right.

Who gave you, American citizen, the Zapruder film? Who told you he was a 33rd degree Mason? Who told you there was a cut in the film? How do we get to the '“reality” that exists prior to the introduction of such audio-visual time-line starters as the Zapruder film? Who was he? Why was his film the only footage that day? Why none of the TV networks present? (All three were present.)

Being an American is exhausting. Traumatic. You can only bond by shared reality—if you don’t know what you saw, but everybody else does, you are forever alone and ashamed.

I asked Grok who first uploaded the gory video of Kirk with the blood blob shooting out of his neck. The answer was: Nobody who can be named. Nobody who claimed ownership of the clip? No, no, that’s not strange.

It was uploaded. 8 million views. Taken down—

What time? I asked.

When all my questions led me deeper into a queasy shame that I would ask such questions, I vowed to be the only person in the world to say nothing. Think nothing, suspect nothing, pretend to know nothing.

What could be worse than having filthy questions at a time of national despair, when every American knows the correct reactions and responses to a ghastly event like this?

Even now, I’m only describing my refusal to take the bait—the bait of wondering, asking, analyzing. It’s all a trap, and it’s a trap for the lowest class of truth trash. Lower than the Israel-did it crowd. The lowest.

Who?

Those who think we live in a world where you can’t assume what you saw was not curated for you, where you actually question the “it,” meaning, even the Israel did it crowd are more normal-brained than you.

I can at least virtue signal by saying there is no evidence Israel did it.

I would never accuse that genuinely seemingly really decent young man of such an atrocity, and so, I’m left in a no-man’s land where he didn’t. He wouldn’t. So everything that is way, way off, that “makes no sense” must be reconciled. The alternative is too bizarre—too impossible to accept.

Nothing strange about any of it. People like this guy are trash. Right?

How dare they?

I’m an American and I’m sick and tired of these people who think our government would…lie…about a thing like this. That we live in a Truman Show. That the entire alternative media and alt right media is as fake as the mainstream. Placed there and curated by the same people. That the entire “left-right” drama is just a Masonic mind assault to make you follow your tribe like a school of fish in a choreographed mega OP.

And yes, this is how I have experienced the last few days, and why I fell mute: I couldn’t see it being as told to us, and I also couldn’t accept the opposite.

What I wound up doing, to have somewhere to go, some country to go to, was simply listen to Ole Dammegård videos.

“Unplug from the script.” (But how can you have any friends?)

He’s made it impossible for me to believe anything I see or hear or am told. I have no political stripes—not anymore. I have no knowledge, no opinions, no righteousness, and no reflexive trauma responses.

Only these goggles he gave me, that cause me to see not the answer, the killer, the this, the that, but instead, just the movie makers, the production.

Who is making the movies, and why? The movies always tell us who is good who is bad who died, and how. It always means we have to change everything about our society, change how safe or unsafe we feel. It always demands that we be “freaked out,” but never study the history of the magicians.

And one of the most devastating things about these past few days—we have learned nothing since the JFK incident. Nothing since September 11. Nothing since Covid. We still believe them.

Even the most pioneering, advanced “conspiracy theorists” are reporting that the FBI caught the killer they claim killed Charlie Kirk—a lone gunman.

Charlie Kirk had a lot of security. Where were they? Where was the ambulance? Where are all the witnesses who don’t sound lime they’re acting badly, and insisting over and over he was shot through the heart? Who were all the people sitting around, filming calmly—? Where is the reportage? How it could have happened? Who dropped the ball?

But do we really have to have a country like this?

What would happen if we all dropped most of our convictions, and our addiction to the adrenaline of the endless fight? What would happen if we kept quiet, studied, observed, and listened? Or if we just brought back love.

I think about those small kids, and the possibility he is indeed dead.

Who did it?

It wasn’t a lone gunman, that’s for certain.

Michael Savage is also very perturbed—analyzes here the FBI press conference, which, like everything else, made no sense. And maybe that is the mark of this whole era.

”It’s not supposed to make sense.”

That’s the old world.

