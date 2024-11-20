Who Were They?

When I first saw a video of nurses dancing in an empty hospital corridor, I was almost as baffled as ‘experts’ have been over the cause of all the excess deaths.

It may well have been this one - a nicely choreographed routine to the song ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weekend.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/apr/09/nhs-staff-performing-tiktok-dance-routines-to-keep-morale-high

The Guardian article (above) was published less than a month into the faux pandemic when hospitals were said to be heaving. After seeing a few of these strange videos, I was heaving too.

Instinctively, I found them instantly sickening. Take a look for yourself.

There they all are, the nursing staff of Ward J19, prancing about in the corridor whilst - I’m presuming - the patients, many allegedly the tragic victims of ‘killer virus’ Covid 19, were dying in adjacent wards. As the music faded, I’m guessing that so too did several patients.

Dr Walayat Hussain, a consultant dermatologist who was been redeployed to work on the ward treating Covid-19 patients, shared the video on Twitter and said: “I’m definitely not a bad influence on the ward...... Fantastic team on J19. Work hard, play hard.”

Was that ostensibly what the whole ‘op’ was about - letting the public know that working hard also meant playing hard? And that playing meant dancing?



After a bit of online investigating, it transpired that this craze for dancing nurse videos started on TikTok, totally out of the blue, just like that, back in 2020. One day there were no videos of dancing nurses and the next, there were loads of them. It was an internet sensation— a very sudden one at that.

I felt unsettled when I first started seeing them - something wasn’t right - so I started to ask around.

The few nurses I spoke to at that time didn’t know anything about it so, after commenting on social media about how strange I thought it was, I kind of forgot about it… or tried to anyway. Sadly, forgetting about it wasn’t easy, as these videos were being thrust in our faces wherever we turned on social media.

Within months, they were in full flood.

As the years went by, whenever I caught sight of one of these videos, my hackles would rise and my spidey senses would go on red alert. There was something that really wasn’t sitting comfortably with me about these videos. What in the ritualistic jiggery-pokery was happening here?!

After looking closely at lots of footage, I had even more questions.

Were the dancing nurses actual nurses? Some of those dance moves were pretty slick and some of the camera work was pretty nifty or, dare I say it, professional-looking. The government had exempted “high end TV and Film production” from the lockdowns… to make room for the government filmmakers perhaps? Could these ‘nurses’ be actors or dancers, and could the videos have been made by experienced videographers? And, if this was the case, WHY?

Dr. Tony Royle, PhD says on a Twitter/X thread last week: “This is one aspect of the Covid fraud that I haven't managed to nail down. I can't believe that genuine doctors and nurses would have taken the piss like this ... so who were the actors? Surely some of these actors would have confessed?”

I looked to see if I could find any serious information on this phenomenon.

One PubMed study, after reviewing a number of TikTok videos featuring dancing nurses, concluded that “some of the analysed videos included content that could be construed, in our view, as inappropriate and even sexually suggestive. The concern is that such videos could damage the professional image of nurses and downplay the seriousness of the current pandemic.”

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36384793/

The nurses seemed not to care a jot about their professional reputations, however, and seemingly continue to prance and skip, bump and grind, shimmy, wiggle and even twerk.

But - bless them! - give them a BREAK! They were just trying to boost morale and stay cheerful as they battled daily on the frontline during a deadly pandemic. It was like a warzone, remember? A battlefield! These heroes deserved to have some fun. And if fun meant stuffing pillows down the back of their pants and jiggling their fake booty about, then so be it! (Never mind what their patients were resting their heads on that night!)

Perhaps they were just horribly stressed and needed to let it all hang out for a bit. In a recent conversation on X, Libertyrising@libertyrising6 said: “I remember someone said to me ‘Well they have to let off steam somehow’. I just couldn't converse properly with them again after they made that statement.”

Luckily, it seemed that the overworked and underpaid nurses weren’t too battle-weary to spend days on end choreographing, rehearsing, performing and being filmed. Poor loves, they must have been exhausted! Anyone would think they didn’t have homes to go to. (And you’d think that after a harrowing shift trying to save lives these angels would actually want to go home. But, no, they stayed at their place of work, where they’d probably been slaving for 12 hours or more, just to practise their routines in hospital corridors until their moves were perfect. Of course they did.)

Oddly, not many UK mainstream news outlets reported on this crazy new trend. There was the Guardian story (mentioned earlier) and the Mail Online ran a few videos, but not much else.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/femailnews/video-2142866/Video-NHS-nurses-stay-positive-dance-amid-coronavirus-pandemic.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/nhs/video-2157424/Nurses-North-Midlands-dance-Together.html

At first, some of the videos seemed quite realistic but, as the weeks and months went by, the videos became slicker, the dancing nurses slimmer and lighter on their aching feet and faces more often covered in the standard virtue-signalling blue surgical masks.

Following a comment on X about how handy it was that the dancing medics were wearing face coverings and couldn’t be identified because of that (https://x.com/jacquideevoy1/status/1856714684528783375?s=46&t=6F1sqztQtT62PWjNBj9MKw), Mama Ibeji @lindagbadamosi said: “Not handy - I’d say essential!’

Doonhammer @kennymoyes4 says: “Masks are a go to tool of the deep state. Antifa etc. Probably the same people… Crisis actors and the insane.”

At one point, back at the start, the videos got truly creepy. This one sticks in my mind… Not so professionally filmed but extremely weird and upsetting enough to get a whole load of complaints. The US Sun ran a story on it.

Sick vid shows dancing nurses carrying ‘corpse’ of coronavirus victim as they copy TikTok pallbearers meme – The US Sun | The US Sun





The Song Lyrics To Jerusalema—The Mystery Deepens and Creepens: Lyrics Say WHAT?

The next development happened as suddenly as the previous ones: They all started dancing to THAT BLOODY SONG, “Jerusalema,” an earworm if ever there was one.

I wondered what was so special about the tune. It’s lively and uplifting but was there more to it than that? It was repetitive and hypnotic and sung in a soothing language I didn’t recognise. An African language, quite possibly. Time to get those lyrics translated! A YouTube video did that for me.

Turns out, it’s a kind of hymn, a song to God, about going ‘home’. It’s a prayer, a chant… or perhaps it’s an incantation or a spell? And which god is it calling on? If you’ve not heard it before, have a listen here:

X user, @human_frozen had an interesting take on it, saying: “It‘s a macabre nod, helping patients to ‘go home’…The dance routine celebrates seeing them off…”

In a recent social media post, the much- followed and “most cancelled scientist”, Dr. Simon Goddek shared this:

https://x.com/goddeketal/status/1856417779928199277?s=46&t=6F1sqztQtT62PWjNBj9MKw

Check out THAT dance! Epic or what?!

After having almost given up on my quest to find dancing nurses, my interest was piqued once more by Goddek’s post, so I shared it. The conversation that followed got quite intense and is still going on now, almost a week and 136,000 views later!

Over the last year or so, I’ve put out a few shouts on social media in the hope of maybe talking to a real-life dancing nurse. Occasionally, one would pop up saying they’d been in a video and occasionally other people would pipe up saying they knew someone who’d appeared in one but, upon further questioning, they’d disappear.

Most nurses I spoke to denied participating and said they wouldn’t have been allowed to even if they’d wanted to. I’ve also been trying to find the actors and dancers used for the videos. Nothing to report as yet.

A couple of carers said, after being inspired by the TikTok videos, they attempted dances to cheer up residents, but I’ve not heard from any nurses or NHS hospital staff OR professional dancers or actors who appeared in the professionally filmed choreographed dances and who’d agree to be interviewed about it.

It wasn’t just nurses who put on these shows… Members of the police force, ambulance service and fire service allegedly performed these strange ritualistic routines too. I’ve not heard from any of them either. Nor the actors that played them.

So what was going on? Could the nurses have been played by actors? Former performer Caroline Sargeant @meek_caroline reckons so. “Having once been a professional actress/singer/dancer, I agree. You would get a brief via agent/casting site saying they wanted e.g. actors who could dance but were not professional (to look authentic). That’s what it looks like.”

Could some of the videos be generated by A.I? Zoom in on some screenshots of some of the videos and you could be forgiven for thinking so.

Or was it all a psy-op? Unbaffle.me

@unbaffle_me says “the disconnect between seeing ‘the dancing nurses’ and hearing ‘the hospitals are overflowing’ was part of the humiliation-based psychological control protocol... Please understand that EVERYTHING presented to you had a purpose in exhausting you and getting you to submit your will to their control.”

https://x.com/unbaffle_me/status/1735107628945043956?s=46&t=6F1sqztQtT62PWjNBj9MKw

These days, after much fruitless research, it’s now my opinion that these frolicking fools were not nurses at all - that they were professional actors and dancers, hired to perform a series of mocking rituals in an attempt to bamboozle the public and possibly cause further division between the people and the NHS.

Or could it be about money? These inexplicable things often are. Was the whole charade an elaborate money-making scam? Why do I ask that? Well… after pushing the dancing nurse videos, TikTok donated £5m to the Royal College of Nursing Foundation in April 2020. If they could afford to give away £5m, how much did TikTok make in total? According to a BBC report (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-52318984.amp), this was “the biggest donation made by a social media company to date to a British organisation involved in tackling the pandemic.” The gift was part of a wider $325m (£257m) worldwide fund the Chinese firm had set up to provide relief.

Relief? Relief from what exactly? Where did that money go? What was it used for? Will we ever find out? Probably not.

The article continues: “Not all that sum is being given away in the form of cash. A total of $125m is being offered in the form of ad credits, which are being divided up between small-to-medium sized businesses, non-governmental organisations, local authorities and health bodies.”

Matt Hancock, UK Health Secretary at the time, said: "I'm delighted that TikTok is supporting the RCN Foundation which brings so much support to so many."

Not wanting to miss out on throwing away a ton of cash, Twitter (now X – kind of) and Facebook donated too.

“TikTok's action follows a pledge by Twitter's chief executive to donate $1bn of his personal stake in digital payments firm Square to fund "Covid-19 relief’” says the article.

In April, Facebook pledged $25m to support healthcare workers on the frontline, as well as matching $2m in donations to relief efforts and a further $100m grant to small businesses. The social media company has also donated its emergency reserve of 720,000 masks to healthcare providers.”

So what was it all about? The money? A psy-op? Or something else? One thing’s for sure: for now, the mystery of the dancing nurses still stands.

—Jacqui Deevoy

