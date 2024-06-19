Doctor’s Quotes Erased from History

ROMAN BYSTRIANYK

MAY 25, 2024

(links to videos of the article appear at the bottom)

Smallpox. It was once believed that this disease could be defeated by repeatedly scratching people’s arms with material from the sores of someone infected with smallpox—a procedure known as inoculation. Smallpox inoculation began in 1721 and was widely celebrated at its introduction as one of the greatest medical discoveries and a well-established fact in medical science. Despite being initially hailed as a completely harmless invention, inoculation had a 2-3% fatality rate.[1]

Data from the London Bills of Mortality indicate that inoculation did not mitigate smallpox in any significant way. In fact, deaths from smallpox increased by 50% throughout the 1700s. Thus, the procedure was neither safe nor widely effective.

Inoculation was eventually abolished in England and Ireland by an Act of Parliament in 1840, after being widely promoted and used for nearly 120 years. However, even after its abolition, medical texts continued to praise inoculation as one of the most “remarkable” and “exciting” medical interventions.[2]

Inoculation was eventually replaced by a slightly modified approach proposed by Edward Jenner, who used material from a cowpox sore instead of a smallpox sore. Initially called cowpoxing, it was soon rebranded as vaccination. On March 17, 1802, Jenner petitioned the House of Commons, asserting that vaccination was perfectly safe, provided lifelong protection, and would eradicate smallpox worldwide.

That your petitioner having discovered that a disease which occasionally exists in a particular form among cattle, known by the name of cow-pox, admits of being inoculated [vaccinated] on the human frame with the most perfect ease and safety, and is attended with the singularly beneficial effect of rendering through life the person so inoculated perfectly secure from the infection of small-pox... [vaccination] has already checked the progress of small-pox, and, from its nature, must finally annihilate that dreadful disorder.[3] — Edward Jenner, March 17, 1802

A deep, prevalent medical mythology rapidly took root almost immediately since vaccination’s inception. Most today believe that “Edward Jenner developed the first vaccine to prevent smallpox infections, and this success led to the global eradication of smallpox and the development of many more life-saving vaccines.”[4] Most believe the vaccine was “safe and effective,” a mantra repeatedly used for all vaccines since then.

But, in reality, the material used in a vaccine was never just from a cow, as legend holds. Instead, vaccination was essentially a brand name used to describe pus and blood from a variety of animals (cows, horses, goats, pigs, sheep, mules, donkeys, buffaloes, rabbits) and humans (including corpses of those who died from smallpox), microbes, and chemicals scratched onto people with the intention of protecting them from smallpox.

[“Multiple site vaccination of 1898, showing a ‘typically good arm,’” Derrick Baxby, “Smallpox Vaccination Techniques; from Knives and Forks to Needles and Pins,” Vaccine, vol. 20, no. 16, May 15, 2002, p. 2142.]

Not only did the vaccine material come from various sources, but it was also repeatedly transferred from person to person in a process known as arm-to-arm vaccination. This method was used for 100 years until it was outlawed in 1898. Conventional medicine of the time wholeheartedly embraced the idea of scraping a mystery brew of microbes and chemicals onto people as long as it was labeled “pure lymph” or “vaccine.” Any medical professionals who did not walk lockstep with the gold standards of the time were dismissed out of hand and ostracized despite having many legitimate concerns about the safety and effectiveness of this highly invasive procedure.

—Roman Bystrianyk

Read the rest of this fascinating, disturbing article here.