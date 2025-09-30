Dark Turn In BC: Canadian RCMP Are DRONING The Ostriches, Causing Them To Self-Harm, As 'Culling' Again Appears To Be Imminent: Cameras Cut, Family Denied All Access
I’m sorry this is so intensely traumatic. I covered the story last week, and just discovered that the psychopaths have outdone themselves. It does not look good, and we should brace for very bad news.
How are there so many professional psychopaths available for these torture projects?
They’re also cowards.
These are the same kind of people who, if ordered to, would gleefully without a care in the world torture their fellow humans.
Take careful notes people, this is out of control “government “.
first they came for the ostriches