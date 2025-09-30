I’m sorry this is so intensely traumatic. I covered the story last week, and just discovered that the psychopaths have outdone themselves. It does not look good, and we should brace for very bad news.

Link here.

Previous coverage here, with first news report also linked.

How are there so many professional psychopaths available for these torture projects?

They’re also cowards.

Link here.

Conservative MP Scott Anderson’s report from the ground here.