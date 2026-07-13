The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Proberta's avatar
Proberta
2dEdited

The crucial question is: What was the first attending physician's diagnosis?

In the initial reports on this case, the attending physician diagnosed the babies with adverse vaxxine reaction.

But in the subsequent reporting, that crucial fact is left out.

Gee, I wonder why?

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12 replies by Celia Farber and others
GeriGR's avatar
GeriGR
2d

As a mother, having your babies die is what hell is and the Devil is Big Pharma. God bless and protect this mother.

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