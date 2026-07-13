We are in the dark ages, and it’s getting darker.

I’ve been reporting on the sacrifice cult targeting mothers inside the Pharma-Vaccine criminal cult, for decades.

They always go for the mothers. It’s where their murder instincts merge with their misogyny, and society’s primitive scapegoating ideation.

And I agree with Michael Kane, (quoted below,) SIDS is the battlefront, and it has always been an Achille heel for the apparatus. It’s where their most un-checked viciousness comes out.

An aside before we return to the main story:



“Shaken Baby Syndrome” was invented as an industry, to deflect the crimes of the vaccinators and pediatricians onto innocent parents, who the system could at a finger snap, conveniently jail for life, or even execute. The excellent documentary The Syndrome reveals how this was done. I attended the premiere, over a decade ago, on Long Island—it is now quite difficult to locate even the trailer on YouTube, but I found it.



The system is like a case of extreme, psychopathic narcissism encoded in an entire multi trillion dollar “health” and “justice” apparatus; It’s favorite form of violence is to turn the tables on a grieving mother, and imprisonen her, for their crimes of murder.

Anne Dachel’s article here.

NY Post, perfectly depraved, bereft of real reporting, as ever:





This is a VERY important story, and I feel it could have been predicted that they would charge the mother with first degree murder. That’s what they always do.

From this Tweet by Michael Kane.

CNN article here.

Brownstone article here.