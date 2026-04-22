The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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mo's avatar
mo
6h

I've always been somewhat of a restless seeker. Going on 20 years ago David intrigued me as a frequent guest on Project Camelot (PC).

Eventually the words, his and PCs wore me down because I needed firmament more than vaporous talk of things over the horizon.

But I always liked him and wished he and I could talk at length about Edgar Cayce.

Godspeed David, however you left this world, my memory is that your heart was in the right place.

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Shona Duncan's avatar
Shona Duncan
7h

https://x.com/missnic06/status/2046727200959791286

"In David Wilcock’s podcast two days ago, he said he was grateful for being alive and acknowledged how many researchers are being killed or suicided."

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