This Cambian guy was extremely devoted to mocking, and discrediting Wilcock, as you can see in this video.

Any time you encounter extreme mockery, it is already a form of murder, (a cowardly form) so nobody should be surprised if the target eventually dies. I am of course not positing any knowledge of how David Wilcock actually died, or that it had anything to do with this relentless campaign against him.

But it’s disturbing that this guy was so devoted to attacking and mocking Wilcock, who apparently did not have money for food at the end of his life.

I believe he was suffering from complex trauma; He shows many telltale signs.

Clip here.

Here’s Wilcock’s latest podcast.

His listeners and fans are certain he did not commit suicide, and frequently referred to death threats.