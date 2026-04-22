David Wilcock Reported Dead From What Boulder Police Call Self Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Calling Them To The House: Was In Good Spirits, And Fans Insist There Is "No Way" He Would Suicide
"David Would Not. No Way." Apparently, His Biographer Died Two Days Before Him?
This Cambian guy was extremely devoted to mocking, and discrediting Wilcock, as you can see in this video.
Any time you encounter extreme mockery, it is already a form of murder, (a cowardly form) so nobody should be surprised if the target eventually dies. I am of course not positing any knowledge of how David Wilcock actually died, or that it had anything to do with this relentless campaign against him.
But it’s disturbing that this guy was so devoted to attacking and mocking Wilcock, who apparently did not have money for food at the end of his life.
I believe he was suffering from complex trauma; He shows many telltale signs.
Clip here.
Here’s Wilcock’s latest podcast.
His listeners and fans are certain he did not commit suicide, and frequently referred to death threats.
I've always been somewhat of a restless seeker. Going on 20 years ago David intrigued me as a frequent guest on Project Camelot (PC).
Eventually the words, his and PCs wore me down because I needed firmament more than vaporous talk of things over the horizon.
But I always liked him and wished he and I could talk at length about Edgar Cayce.
Godspeed David, however you left this world, my memory is that your heart was in the right place.
https://x.com/missnic06/status/2046727200959791286
"In David Wilcock’s podcast two days ago, he said he was grateful for being alive and acknowledged how many researchers are being killed or suicided."