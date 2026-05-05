The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Meredith Miller's avatar
Meredith Miller
5h

The baby and his toy story reminded me of another story someone told me. Their kid wanted to dress up as a cellphone for Halloween. Why? So they would look at him 😢

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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
4h

How about this compromise: I have a desktop computer, wired to ethernet. I scroll on that thing. Substack mostly. I have no mobile device, no phone or Ipad or anything wireless. When I leave the house, the tech stays home where it belongs. When I'm out I'm not distracted and fully focused on where I am, whom I meet. I never owned a cellphone and never got in to trouble yet.

I have 3 children, youngest 17, no phones. Youngest was angry at me for a while (when around11, 12, 13 years of age) but now he can easily afford one, but chooses not to. He saw what it did to his buddies.

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