The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Quill Cross's avatar
Quill Cross
14h

“All of humanity's problems stem from man's inability to sit quietly in a room alone.”

Pascal. 1670

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mo's avatar
mo
15h

I had two choices when I woke up this morning: start romancing my phone or go bull riding. So instead, I went for a walk :- )

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