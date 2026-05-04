Before I embark on the day’s work, in terms of the internet, I do permit myself both posting and interacting here.

I greatly appreciate your encouragements for this new path, and I believe it will be more directly meaningful (to us all) than the attempted de-coding PSY OPs, especially when the “de-coding” is also part of the PSY OP.

I noticed it most starkly with Charlie Kirk.

“Anything you notice, about any of the central characters, will be weaponized against you. The murder will go unsolved, as usual.”

(Was it, in fact, a murder?)

The traps tightened, so that all observations carried a charge of shame from the “camps” who’d been programmed to find indignation in other people’s suspicions.

We never get to the bottom of anything, and some kind of demonic entity is running down our clocks, sneering at the sight of how hard we try.

Influencers

The interesting question is whether there are people in our midst who were in some way created, or cloned, or enhanced.

My friend Kala’s father says watch the thumb knuckle.

They apparently have strange, protruding thumb joints. They never seem to truly have parents. They have no roots. They feel no pain. They know how to compel audiences in the millions, and never seem to stumble or fall. Nothing at all confuses them. They aren’t afraid to hard-mock, and the frequency in their substrate is unrelenting sarcasm. They make a lot of money. People can not get enough of them.

Today is day two of no scrolling and I still have no desire to re-enter the casino.

For that is what it is: A casino. Windowless, rigged, cruel, addictive.

Also: The house always wins.

I once profiled a group of four young New York City gamblers, who dated models and went regularly to Atlantic City, departing around midnight, in an SUV.

En route, I got them talking. They said the casino is a symbolic woman, but a woman they had hope to conquer, unlike their impossible girlfriends.

The most memorable quote came from the leader of the pack, whose name was Noah.



”The high is losing,” he said. “Not winning. If we wanted to make money we would work on Wall St.”

“The high is losing—” that observation really struck me.

I realized this story’s theme was masochism.

Around 4 am, the one they liked to bully, (whose girlfriend had just broken up up with him) stacked up a tall pile of red chips on one number, as his last gamble of the night, and lo and behold, his number hit.

He started screaming hysterically, waving his arms, and lunging about.

He wanted to continue.

The other three nodded to each other, approached him, took him by the arms and legs, and carried him out to the car to go back to New York—after he cashed out.

I titled the story “Young Americans” and it was while I briefly worked for Bob Guccione Jr.’s lad magazine GEAR. For some reason, it never ran, I can’t remember why.

***

I’ve taken us far afield.

I want to make the elemental point that “scrolling” is like gambling in that it is addictive and masochistic. It makes you poorer and poorer. Blights presence to real people. And the house always wins.

The New Prayer

Not to appear pious but I found a prayer that I read aloud the day I quit scrolling— two days ago.

It seemed the exact right prayer of deliverance, as it addressed the matter of concealed urges for domination, for being understood, for being approved of, etc.

It may appeal also to non believers.

—Deliverance Prayers: For Use By The Laity

Fr. Chad Ripperger, PhD

(With thanks to Sylvia.)

I think it’s so very interesting, this prayer.

SO—will I stop trying to assert…anything?

Is it all “ego?”

These are good questions.