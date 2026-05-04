The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

Before about 1995, billions of people survived without the Internet for thousands of years. Is our world improving over the last 30 years because of the Internet? It sure doesn't look like it.

Reply
Share
4 replies
mo's avatar
mo
2h

Oh Jesus, while I'm at it please make me see

While Day 2 is good, even better is 3

And Day 3 once an impossible dream

Has me yearning for 4 when my joy I will scream

A handful of days will mark a success 

And the path to Day 6 when past sins I've redressed

Could it be I've unscrolled for all of a week

See my victory dance, life's no longer bleak.  

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture