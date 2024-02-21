Day X For Julian Assange, And Freedom Of The Press, As World Awaits Decision, Lawyer In Courtroom Says Judges Are Listening Carefully This Time To The Evidence—HUGE CROWDS OF SUPPORT IN LONDON
"Extraordinary Support At Court In London—" Stella Assange
Kristinn Hrafnsson: “There is a glimpse of hope here.”
CNN: Assange lawyers presented evidence that the CIA during Donald Trump’s Presidency requested detailed architectural plans of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, as they were plotting to assassinate him.
Assange lawyer says he would commit suicide if extradited.
Glenn Greenwald on the criminalization of investigative journalism.
Day X For Julian Assange, And Freedom Of The Press, As World Awaits Decision, Lawyer In Courtroom Says Judges Are Listening Carefully This Time To The Evidence—HUGE CROWDS OF SUPPORT IN LONDON
Prayers, Courage and Blessings, in abundance for the Assange family and for what this means for us all.
If, by some miracle, they release him ... they then need to pay him $200 million in punitive and compensatory damages for the abuse they inflicted on him for a decade ... for the crime of telling the truth.
If they do release him, it will be interesting to see if he goes right back to doing what he was doing with WikiLeaks. If he does, he'll be right back in the gulag.