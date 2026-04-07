The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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clem h fandango's avatar
clem h fandango
10h

And this whole "2 week extension" sure reminds me of "flattening the curve"....

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clem h fandango's avatar
clem h fandango
10h

Celia, please be aware that this "Chinese professor" is a primary school teacher calling himself professor for no reason. Also he has exploded on social media recently, and it seems he is an orchestrated psyop agent.

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