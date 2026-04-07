DEADLINE EXTENDED AGAIN: Trump Suspends Bombing of Iran For Two Weeks Amidst Negotiations Involving Pakistan; Smoke Rises From Al Aqsa Mosque; Israel Issues Warning To Iranians Traveling By TrainCelia FarberApr 07, 202668419ShareBBC coverage here.Al Jazeera coverage here.Clip here.68419SharePreviousNext
And this whole "2 week extension" sure reminds me of "flattening the curve"....
Celia, please be aware that this "Chinese professor" is a primary school teacher calling himself professor for no reason. Also he has exploded on social media recently, and it seems he is an orchestrated psyop agent.