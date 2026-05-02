“Attentiveness is a form of prayer.”

—Franz Kafka

Scrolling is killing us, slowly. It’s a de-patterning of the human mind.

I finally realized I will never “cure ADHD” if I continue to partake in it. I feel my soul (what’s left of it) becoming more and more sad, sterile, and disassociated.

I decided today that I don’t want to scroll, ever again, if possible. It’s a breaking down of the mind, the soul, consciousness itself. A theft of life.

A searching for something you can’t ever find, and a deepening of a great, cold, lonely void.

You can’t hear, touch, help, or engage with humanity—you get only a cheap replacement—a vain promise of insight, that never arrives.

We scroll to “find out,” but rather than deepen our awareness, we numb ourselves, abandon real time, real people, and real thoughts. We abandon ourselves, with all this fragmentation, all this kaledescopic spinning through weirdness and squalor. All these terrible people, spewing ugly things, cashing out on our shock receptors.

I decided to make a last ditch effort to bring back my soul by committing to electronic sobriety. I want to learn to do nothing again, see if “real time” will have me back, and maybe my soul will follow.

I no longer want to “know,” or “posit,” or pretend to “solve.” I do not know, I can not posit, and can not solve. I want out of the kaleidescope, designed only to horrify and confuse.

I swept and mopped the floors—pushed down painful questions about how so many my relationships seem to have atrophied. I recited some deliverance prayers. I had a lot of work to do, but decided to take lunch and a short walk.

I went outside, to find a massive throng of people on my street, (“Paseo de Los Tristes” —”Walk Of The Sad”) and the distinct energetic buzz that said: “Spanish fiesta of some sort.”

Spanish women, young girls, and small children will leap at any chance to dress up to the nines in “trajes de flamenca,” also called “trajes de gitana,” and this was one such fiesta. It’s called Día de la Cruz, and I’d seen Granada getting itself ready in recent days, with the telltale floral adorned red crosses, and displays.

I’d just been reading—at lunch—a wonderful passage at the end of Gerald Brenan’s masterpiece of historical travel writing, “South From Granada.”

He was describing the courtship rituals of his Andalucian village, Yegen, around the 1920s. It fascinated and delighted me—reminded me what great, nuanced, truly observant travel writing can be. I love Gerald Brenan.

”To understand how it worked, one must start off from the idea that the sexes were rigidly separated,” Brenan wrote, before spending pages describing how young males were only permitted to interact with the women they were courting through the iron grille on the family window, called a “reja.”

It began with the males staring, making eye contact, hoping for a sign from a given girl that he could come talk to her through the window grille. If the conversation pleased her, he would become her “novio,” “(boyfriend,) but would only be invited into the house once the parents had given their consent to marriage. “Until this time,” Brenan writes, “he had been a potential enemy to be kept beyond the bars of the street window. A girl’s male relations, as they came into and out of the house, were expected to pretend not to notice him.”

Architecture itself conformed to this custom: Brenan explains that, “…high blocks of flats could not be built, because no one woild have rented them. A girl living on one of their upper floors could never have got married.”

Here’s a particularly interesting passage, suggestive of a lost world where men wanted to be men, and women wanted to be women. When I look at American “conservative” pageants, the women all seem to be men, and vice versa.

I am so ‘conservative,’ I actually believe in this kind of thing Brenan describes from 1920s Andalucía. But my daughter in law warns me against romanticizing it too much. Still—I do.

“…entirely different magical powers and aptitudes…”

Imagine that.

Brenan, a marginal member of the Bloomsbury Group, moved to Yegen in the Alpujarra region, in 1919, and stayed some 18 years, dirt broke, transfixed with Spain, eventually become a renowned Hispanist, and author of what both sides of the conflict agree is the best book on the Spanish Civil War, called The Spanish Labyrinth (1943.) Yegen had nothing in particular to recommend it—and his Bloomsbury friends, including Lytton Strachey and Virginia Woolf, tended to depart early, in frustration, when they made their way by bus and mule to visit him.

I was thinking about this passage, of Andalucian courtship and those window grilles, when I emerged to see throngs of people filling the streets, dressed for the Día de la Cruz, today.

I started to take photos, strictly of women and girls in dresses, achingly impressed that they go to such trouble to keep their traditions intact.

I have dozens of such photos from earlier occasions, and had planned to write an essay on the unique Spanish appreciation for ruffles, which strike me as an extension of their appreciation for women.

I looked up Día de la Cruz.

“Tradition: Roots go back centuries (at least to the 17th century in Granada). It’s a spring celebration blending religious elements (honoring the Holy Cross) with vibrant local culture, similar to events in places like Córdoba.

“The flamenco dresses are part of the broader Andalusian feria tradition—colorful, ruffled garments worn for dancing Sevillanas or other regional styles during these spring fiestas. It’s a joyful, photogenic event that transforms neighborhoods like the Albaicín and Realejo.”

(I live in the Albaicín, so all I had to do was step outside and start taking pictures.)

I think—by and large—these dresses are all hand made, by seamstresses.

I chose the best photos, and my phone made a little movie. I hope you enjoy it.