The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Deenzy's avatar
Deenzy
1h

You are on the right path Celia, no good comes out of trying to understand the endless insanity of this place. It’s IMPOSSIBLE to understand & always will be. But you can always appreciate the good the true & the beautiful ❤️

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kat dwyer's avatar
kat dwyer
2h

enjoyed it very much

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