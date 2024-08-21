Dare we keep our oil lamps burning for this rather shocking Deus Ex Machina plot twist of the last 24 hours? Do we dare hope? Is this all a movie? Did the DNC really have an abortion bus at their convention? Are they trying to become extinct? Being as appalling as humanly possible?

Well, it does appear that Trump and RFK Jr. are set to become allies. That is objectively extremely interesting, despite how many hundreds of times we have been burned.

“Our country is a reality show and we don’t know how it ends!”



—Tucker Carlson

Don Trump Jr. says he would love to see RFK Jr. run…a three letter agency…

Concise coverage from Alex Jones, here, with podcast clip of Nicole Shanahan’s statement.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calls for the release of all documents pertaining to the assassination of his uncle, John F. Kennedy.