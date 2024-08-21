Deep State Check Mate? After Shanahan Reveals They May Drop Out And Endorse Trump, Don Jr. Gives Multiple Interviews Saying He Loves The Idea Of Letting RFK Jr. Run a Certain Three Letter Agency
"RFK Jr. As CIA Director Would Be Biblical." —Dr. Tim Barber
Dare we keep our oil lamps burning for this rather shocking Deus Ex Machina plot twist of the last 24 hours? Do we dare hope? Is this all a movie? Did the DNC really have an abortion bus at their convention? Are they trying to become extinct? Being as appalling as humanly possible?
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Well, it does appear that Trump and RFK Jr. are set to become allies. That is objectively extremely interesting, despite how many hundreds of times we have been burned.
“Our country is a reality show and we don’t know how it ends!”
—Tucker Carlson
Don Trump Jr. says he would love to see RFK Jr. run…a three letter agency…
Concise coverage from Alex Jones, here, with podcast clip of Nicole Shanahan’s statement.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calls for the release of all documents pertaining to the assassination of his uncle, John F. Kennedy.
I hate to be cynical but I am. I already doubt Trump not by his policies but in a bigger way that he’s part of the bigger group leading us by our noses. RFK Jr. too. Kamala are the comic relief/jackasses necessary to push more people to the center.
My thought is they knew they caused irreparable damage with the death vax. The agencies are dead. And no one is coming back. They built RFK up for 4 years for credibility. Now he’ll go in and people will cheer and he’ll claim he’s revitalized the agency and restored its credibility. He’ll say all the right things, fire people and promote safe injections. (lol) And we’ll be back to “normal” in no time.
I hope I’m wrong.
Wouldn't that be fitting? I didn't see that coming and just goes to show that anything can happen.
I suddenly feel like having popcorn.