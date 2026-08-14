How To Spot A Hater Of Women

Clue: A “man” who argues that an untested mRNA carried in nano-particles, shown to collect in the ovaries of all species tested in 2013 and possibly sooner, is perfectly safe.

Let us hope no woman procreates with this kind of creature.

This one can’t even spell “Thorp.”

Naomi Wolf article HERE.

Naomi Wolf interview with Jeffrey Tucker about her odyssey, the attempted destruction of her life and career, here.

Link HERE.

Clip HERE.