The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NewZealandDoc's avatar
NewZealandDoc
5h

I'll also add that the fact that many pregnant women -- many of whom wouldn't have touched a milliliter of coffee or wine during pregnancy -- opted to get an untested covid 'vaccine' (not to mention an unnecessary one). Which signifies just how powerful were the propaganda and the forces behind the entire Covid operation: immensely powerful and persuasive.

Reply
Share
2 replies
NewZealandDoc's avatar
NewZealandDoc
5h

I warned about the Jabs here in New Zealand as soon as they were pushed. It's important to understand that NO VACCINE was ever necessary in the first place for Covid. It's also very important to understand that around the world governments and other authorities failed to pursue early treatments, and then dismissed and suppressed those that worked, for example, Zelenko's protocol. Finally, it's important to understand that no treatment and no jab would have resulted in nothing worse than what occurs seasonally with the flu.

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture