Demons On Heads Of Pins Argued By Enthusiasts Of Injecting Abortificants During Pregnancy, Assailing Cruz and Johnson In Legacy Media: The Fog Machine And A Statistical Fight
Joe Rogan Says He Personally Knows Five Women Who Lost Their Babies Post-Injection
How To Spot A Hater Of Women
Clue: A “man” who argues that an untested mRNA carried in nano-particles, shown to collect in the ovaries of all species tested in 2013 and possibly sooner, is perfectly safe.
Let us hope no woman procreates with this kind of creature.
This one can’t even spell “Thorp.”
Naomi Wolf article HERE.
Naomi Wolf interview with Jeffrey Tucker about her odyssey, the attempted destruction of her life and career, here.
Link HERE.
Clip HERE.
I'll also add that the fact that many pregnant women -- many of whom wouldn't have touched a milliliter of coffee or wine during pregnancy -- opted to get an untested covid 'vaccine' (not to mention an unnecessary one). Which signifies just how powerful were the propaganda and the forces behind the entire Covid operation: immensely powerful and persuasive.
I warned about the Jabs here in New Zealand as soon as they were pushed. It's important to understand that NO VACCINE was ever necessary in the first place for Covid. It's also very important to understand that around the world governments and other authorities failed to pursue early treatments, and then dismissed and suppressed those that worked, for example, Zelenko's protocol. Finally, it's important to understand that no treatment and no jab would have resulted in nothing worse than what occurs seasonally with the flu.