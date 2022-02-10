Department Of Homeland Security Seeks To Thwart American Freedom Convoy
"Aiming to get ahead of a planned demonstration in America..."
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is aiming to get ahead of a planned demonstration in America, "tracking reports of a potential convoy" amid several Canadian truck protests against COVID mandates.
The agency "is tracking reports of a potential convoy that may be planning to travel to several U.S. cities," a DHS spokesperson said in a statement t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.