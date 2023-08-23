Depopulation Virtue Signaling: How To Kill Billions Without Being Ill-Mannered
Dennis Meadows On A "Peaceful Collapse"
My friend Torbjörn Sassersson of Sweden’s main alternative media outlet Newsvoice published this staggering video.
He says the planet can support one billion people or at most two billion, then he describes things that “could” happen, such as volcano eruptions or “epidemics” to kill a great many people.
We are never sure what exactly he its saying—the s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.